FKF-PL: Tusker go top after Sharks win

Defending champions Tusker on Saturday moved to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after edging out Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal at Nyayo National Stadium.

Bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets have been officially relegated from the FKF-PL after losing to FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. The win was crucial for Coach Ken Kenyatta's charges as it lifted them away from the relegation zone.

Bullets who have eight points can only reach 20 points if they win the remaining four games. Mathare United and Wazito, who have 22 points and 24 points respectively, are ranked 17th and 16th.

At Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County, Wazito leapfrogged Mathare United to 16th place after a 2-1 over 10-man Posta Rangers.

The game was so tense that every Posta Rangers player and member of the technical bench were booked.

Ugandan striker Deogratious Ojok scored the lone goal in the first minute of the game for the brewers. Midfielder Mike Oduor made a brilliant move on the left and released the overlapping Levin Odhiambo whose low cross was turned in by Ojok.

Despite dominating the contest, Tusker squandered many chances in the second half which could have given them a huge win. The brewers now lead the log on 64 points from 30 matches with only four games to the end of the season.

Gor Mahia, who are a point behind Tusker on 63, take on rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“As I have said before, the title race is still tough and today's win was important in helping us remain in the race. What matters are the results which we will get in the next four matches because winning them will play a big role in helping us retain the title,” said Matano, an experienced tactician who has won back-to-back FKF-PL titles with Tusker in the past two seasons.

Following the loss, Kariobangi Sharks remain 11th on 37 points.

In Kakamega, forward Brian Yakhama's first half strike sent Bullets back to the National Super League. FC Talanta have now climbed to position 14 on 31 points same as Bidco United who have a superior goal difference.

“We played well and I’m impressed with this win which will see us push further to avoid being relegated. Our focus is winning the four remaining matches then start planning for next season,” said Kenyatta.

In Muhoroni, Robert Onyango scored 38 seconds into the second half before Felix Ochieng’ doubled Wazito's lead. Lewis Shivachi reduced the deficit for Posta late into the game.

Wazito are now ranked 16th on the log with 24 points, two ahead of Mathare who play Kenya Police on Sunday at Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi.

Saturday results

Wazito 2 Posta Rangers 1

Vihiga Bullets 0 FC Talanta 1

Kariobangi Sharks 0 Tusker 1

Sunday fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari (Ruaraka)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (Nyayo)