Mashemeji derby: Namwamba orders FKF to lift ban on AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba revealed that he has directed the Football Kenya Federation to lift the ban on club and reverse other sanctions so that they can attend the Sunday’s Mashemeji Derby at the Nyayo National Stadium.

His Information and Technology counterpart Eliud Owalo had requested Namwamba to intervene so that Leopards fans don’t boycott the round 30 Football Kenya Federation Premier League match as the arch-rivals battle for the bragging rights at Nyayo.

“I have directed FKF to lift the ban on Leopards fans. I want to ask all fans to fill the stadium. Nobody will prevent you from accessing the stadium. I will be there one hour before the game and let it be clear that the ban has been lifted,” said Namwamba.

HAPPENING NOW:

CS @AbabuNamwamba is currently attending a breakfast meeting with the @AFCLeopards team and management ahead of the #MashemejiDerby slated for tomorrow at Nyayo National Stadium. The CS is flanked by @MoICTKenya CS @EliudOwalo .#TujazeNyayo pic.twitter.com/MveswmGNlz — Ministry Of Youth Affairs, The Arts & Sports (@moyasa_ke) May 13, 2023

Owalo had requested Namwamba to ask the federation to lift any sanctions on AFC Leopards fans.

“The thrill of the derby is the intensity of the rivalry between the fans. We can’t have a full derby if a section of the fans are not in the stadium. I want to request CS Sports to talk to the FKF to allow AFC Leopards to attend the derby tomorrow so that if there are certain sanctions, they should take effect after the derby,” Owalo said.

Namwamba and Owalo were speaking during a breakfast meeting with AFC Leopards players at Methodist Guest House in Nairobi. During the function, Owalo presented 40 tracksuits to Ingwe a day after presenting 60 tracksuits to Gor Mahia legends at the same venue on Friday.

“It is me who requested Gor Mahia as the home team to move the game to Nyayo instead of Kasarani. Let us use the game tomorrow to make a statement that football is back,” added Namwamba.

A section of Leopards fans have been calling for boycott of all their matches since FKF slapped the club on a ban and Sh500,000 fine following the chaos that rocked their FKF-PL match against Kakamega Homeboyz on April 16.

Due to the chaos, FKF fined Leopards Sh500,000 to cater for the treatment of the centre referee, ordered their four home matches to be played behind closed doors and docked them three points.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda and a host of the club officials prevailed upon the fans to attend the derby in numbers.

Owalo also donated Sh300,000 to the 12-time champions that will go towards paying their allowances.

Namwamba on the other hand said AFC Leopards will head to camp on Saturday night ahead of the game and all expenses had been sorted.