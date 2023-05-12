Mashemeji derby: Gor Mahia star Omala out to write history

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leading scorer Benson Omala will be on a personal mission to extend his tally when Gor Mahia clash with AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

This weekend's derby, which will be the 96th meeting between the two arch rivals, will kick off at 3pm and will be beamed live on Tanzanian pay TV station Azam TV.

Both clubs have rallied fans to attend the game with hosts Gor Mahia confirming that dignitaries including President William Ruto and Opposition chief Raila Odinga have been invited.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, Sports CS Ababu Namwamba and Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri who is also Sportpesa CEO have confirmed attendance.

Azam will also beam live Saturday's league match between title contenders Tusker and Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo. This is part of the Sh8 million deal between the broadcast company and the federation where each of the 18 top tier clubs will receive Sh400,000.

Tusker could leapfrog Gor Mahia at the top if they beat Sharks on Saturday. While Gor lead the log with 63 points, the brewers are a close second on 61 points with 29 matches.

Gor Mahia striker Omala and AFC Leopards midfielder are some of the young players who have impressed in the league this season. The two youngsters each pointed out that it's team tactics that will decide the contest.

Omala, Gor Mahia’s top scorer this season, could equal Maurice "Sonyi" Ochieng’s goal scoring record of 26 goals if he scores in the derby.

Omala has netted 25 goals this season and tops the league's scoring charts with his closest challenger being Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia who has 21 goals.

“I haven’t scored in the last two matches but that doesn’t demoralise me because my eyes are still on the big prize. I want to win the derby and it will be the best platform for me to break the goal-scoring record. Derbies are tough but I’m determined to get something out of this game,” Omala told Nation Sport on Friday.

Oundo has been the engine in Ingwe's midfield and his impressive performances in the number six role have forced Belgian coach Patrick Aussems to move captain Eugene Mukangula to number 10 position.

He is also one of the most consistent players at AFC Leopards this season having missed only three matches--against Bandari, Mathare United and Posta Rangers in March--due to injury.

“The derby is a big game even if we are not in contention (for the title). I take it as any other game I have played so far. As a player, I will give my best since this is just one of the big platforms to show your talent and prove yourself as a dependable player. It will be a very competitive game,” said Oundo.

Ingwe will miss the services of forwards Ojo Olaniyi and Brain Wanyama who are suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

AFC Leopards management's appeal to their fans not to boycott the match seems to have started bearing fruits with a section of supporters taking to social media to rally others to attend the derby in numbers.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Wazito v Posta Rangers (Muhoroni)

Vihiga Bullets v FC Talanta (Bukhungu)

Kariobangi Sharks v Tusker (Nyayo)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari (Ruaraka)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (Nyayo)