Gor banking on fans for ‘final push’ in title chase

Gor Mahia have urged their supporters to show up in large numbers for Sunday’s “Mashemeji” derby and give the team the final push in the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race.

Gor will be the home team in the return leg of the heavyweight clash against their bitter rivals AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

With defending champions Tusker breathing down their neck in the stiff title race, leaders Gor will be chasing more than the bragging rights in the match.

Gor top the standings with 63 points from 29 matches while Tusker are second with 61 points from the same number of games.

Nzoia Sugar and KCB follow in that order with 57 and 53 points while Leopards are ninth with 42 points.

Knowing too well the impact fans have to their teams in crucial clashes, Gor led by its Chief Executive Officer Raymond Oruo yesterday called on the “Green Army” — for the first time this season— to match their Leopards’ counterparts.

“It is a very stiff race, so we urge them (“Green Army”) to turn up in large numbers and give the boys the last push,” said Oruo, adding that they have already started to organise adequate security at the stadium.

K’Ogalo’s vice chairman Francis Wasuna said: “We are at the top of the table, so our fate is in our hands. We are relying on ourselves to keep momentum and we need the 12th man for this. We urge fans to come and complement the team’s effort, so that we can win the league and go back to continental football.”

Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry, who has throughout the season called on fans to show up in the stadium and support the team said: “In the first leg, we saw a large crowd of maybe 15,000 fans but we want to make sure that we get even more. We want to show the strength of K’Ogalo supporters.”

“It is an important moment of the season, so it is not just about an individual game against AFC, but can we add three more points in our push to reclaim the title. Supporters will play a huge part in that.”

Regular tickets will sell at Sh200 while VIP ones will go for Sh500.The match is also expected to be beamed live on Azam TV thanks to a deal with Tanzanian Pay TV and FKF.

The deal is worth Sh8.2 million and will see all the 18 FKF-PL clubs receive Sh 400,000 each.The federation will pocket Sh800,000.

Azam TV is expected to curtain raise the “Mashemeji” derby broadcasting by beaming live the clash between Tusker against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

In recent times, Leopards’ supporters have been showing up at stadiums in large numbers in the team’s traditional white and blue colours unlike in the past.

Previously, when the “Green Army” dominated the show, there were interesting scenes such as big dried fish, live hens and smoke emanating from portable jikos, which were synonymous with Gor fans. This is now rare. McKinstry said that with the match being a derby, position on the log or form will not work to any side’s advantage.