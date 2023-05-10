FKF-PL: Police disarm Sofapaka, Bandari drown Mathare

Kenya Police Wednesday revived their minimal chances of bagging the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title with an easy 3-0 win over Sofapaka at Police Sacco Stadium in South C Nairobi.

In Mombasa, Bandari also saw off former champions Bandari by the same scoreline at the Mbaraki grounds. Kenya Police took the lead via midfielder Marvin Nabwire in the eighth minute.

Nabwire exchanged passes with Alvin Mang’eni before slotting easily past Sofapaka custodian Kevin Omondi. The inspiring Mang’eni was at it again six minutes later, picking out Harambee Stars winger Francis Kahata who scored with an easy shot.

Second half substitute Clinton Kinanga then made it 3-0 in the 84the minute with a chip past Omondi to ensure a comfortable win for the law enforcers.

The win pushed Kenya Police to fifth position on the log on 53 points from 29 matches. Gor Mahia lead the log on 63 points having played the same number of games.

The loss means Sofapaka are still in 12th position on 34 points from 29 matches. In Mombasa, the home team led 1-0 at half time through a goal by Ugandan striker Umar Kasumba with Kenya international Abdalla Hassan and William Wadri adding two other goals in the last half.

The visitors started the game on a high note, creating their first chance in the 15th minute when Khalid Jumanne sent a powerful shot which was brilliantly saved by Bandari goalkeeper Joseph Ochuka.

Bandari settled and in the 22th minute, Hassan sent a powerful shot which forced Mathare custodian Brian Olango into a good save.

Bandari deservedly took the lead when defender Amai Atariza sent a fine cross which Kasumba headed past helpless Olango in the 42nd minute.

The Dockers continued to dominate after the breather and it was no surprise when they got their second goal through Hassan off a fine cross from Douglas Mokaya.

In the 87th minute, Wadri managed to score his team's third goal to secure the points. This is the second win from three matches for Bandari acting coach Twahir Muhiddin, who took over from Anthony Kimani.

Muhiddin said there is room for improvement despite the win.

“I want the players to play the way we plan because I’m sure we’ll do better in our next four or five games,” he said.

His Mathare United counterpart Collins Omondi said lapses in concentration was their main undoing.