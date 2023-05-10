Gaspo, Vihiga Queens win to stay neck and neck in WPL title race

Front-runners Gaspo Women and Vihiga Queens on Wednesday won their respective matches to stay on course to winning the Kenya Women Premier League title.

Gaspo Women hammered their neighbours Thika Queens 4-2 at the Thika Sub-County Stadium, while Vihiga Queens beat Ulinzi Starlets 2-0 at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in a tough tie pitting second versus he third teams in the league standings.

Anita Namata scored the opener for Vihiga before experienced forward Janet Moraa scored her eight goal of the season from the spot five minutes from time to seal the important win for the visitors.

The win took Vihiga's tally to 46 points, same as leaders Gaspo Women who have a superior goal difference.

At the Thika Stadium, Elizabeth Wambui struck twice while Diana Wacera and Lydia Akoth were also on target as Gaspo came from behind to hit Thika Queens 4-2 away from home.

Stella Odhiambo had given Thika a fifth-minute lead from a set-piece while Pauline Musungu scored their second of the match.

Gaspo goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng’, who was standing in for head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee said, said it was a tough match.

“It was not an easy match but we managed. The pressure to win the league is now piling but we are now focused on winning all our matches,” said Ombeng.

Thika hve now lost three successive matches under new coach Benter Achieng. Thika lost 4-1 to Wadadia Women in her first assignment and lost by a solitary goal to Vihiga Queens last weekend.

Achieng took over from former Fredrick Majani who left the club after six months citing non-payment.

Thika is missing the services of goal poacher Wendy Achieng who is yet to recover from a nose injury. She is the second top scorer with 13 goals, same as Kisumu All Starlets striker Monicah Etot.

Zetech Sparks striker Puren Alukwe is currently leading the top scorers chart with 14 goals, same as Bunyore Starlets striker Airin Madalina.

At the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi, Zetech were held to a 1-1 draw by Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Falcons were the first to score in the 13th minute through Nakhumila Leomda before Zetech forward Abudala Firidhaus equalised at the death.

Zetech, under coach Bernard Kitolo, are seventh on the league standings with 23 points, same as Falcons who are ninth.

"We almost lost the match until the dying minutes of the second half. We are both fighting to avoid relegation, it is not easy for us. We could have won the match but we lost a lot of chances in the first half. That is gone, we now focus on our game against Bunyore Starlets on Sunday," said Kitolo.

In another match held at ASK Show ground in Nakuru, hosts Nakuru City Queens battled to a 3-3 draw with Wadadia Women.

Nakuru striker Lena Were scored a brace in the 45th and 70th minutes as Merceline Wafula added the third in the 76th minute.

For Wadadia, Jackline Chesang scored her 11th goal of the season in the 46 minute before Mukwana Eglay scored a brace in the 84th and 90th minutes.

Kangemi Ladies did not honour their match against Kisumu All Starlets at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi. Kisumu were awarded three points and two goals.

Results

Vihiga Queens 2 Ulinzi Starlets 0

Gaspo Women 4 Thika Queens 1

Zetech Sparks 1 Trans Nzoia Falcons 1

Nakuru City Queens 3 Wadadia Women 3

Thursday Fixtures