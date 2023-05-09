WPL: Leaders Gaspo tackle defending champs Thika Queens

Reappointed Thika Queens coach Benter Achieng will be hoping to win her first match on Wednesday when they battle Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) leaders Gaspo Women at Thika Sub-County Stadium

Achieng took over from Fredrick Majani, who parted ways with the defending champions two weeks ago, after 12 games- winning six times, recording three draws and losing thrice.

His first assignment was against Wadadia Women on December, 21, 2022 at Mumias Sports Complex where they won 3-0. He took over from coach Joseph Oyoo who resigned in December last year.

Majani confirmed to Nation Sport that he has stepped down from the Kiambu based side over non-payment of salary.

"I decided to step back because the club owes me my weekly wages. I am no longer part of the team and from the results one can tell I never resigned due to poor performance. I guided the team well," said Majani.

Club chairman Fredrick Chege insists that they don't owe Majani any money.

"Benter is back and she will be standing in till the end of the season. As for Majani, we cleared his payments before he left and we don't have any debt," added Chege.

Since Achieng took charge, sixth-placed Thika lost 4-1 to Wadadia Women and lost by a solitary goal to Vihiga Queens last weekend at the Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega last weekend.

Second-placed Vihiga Queens have a tough assignment against stubborn Ulinzi Starlets at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

Zetech Sparks coach Bernard Kitolo says his team has all it takes to collect maximum points from Trans Nzoia Falcons at Gems Cambridge grounds.

Zetech are seventh on the league standings with 22 points in 18 matches same as Bunyore Starlets and Trans Nzoia Falcons who are in position eight and nine respectively, but with a superior goal difference.

Kitolo said they need to improve their attack.

"We are focused and well prepared knowing that we are facing a tough side. Our opponents are fighting relegation so we have to use our chances well in the game," said Kitolo.

At ASK Show ground in Nakuru, hosts Nakuru City Queens will battle it out with Wadadia Women.

On Thursday, 11th placed Kangemi Ladies will square it up with 10th placed Kisumu All Starlets at Dagoretti High School grounds in Nairobi.

Bottom-placed Kayole Starlets tackle Bunyore at Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi.

Wednesday

Ulinzi Starlets FC v Vihiga Queens FC (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 12pm)

Thika Queens FC v Gaspo Women FC (Thika Stadium, Thika 12pm)

Zetech Sparks FC v Trans Nzoia Falcons FC (GEMS Cambridge, Nairobi 11am)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Wadadia FC (ASK Showground, Nakuru 12pm)

Thursday

Kangemi Ladies FC v Kisumu All Starlets FC (Dagoretti High, Nairobi 12pm)