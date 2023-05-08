WPL: Bunyore Starlets hit Kangemi Ladies for eight

Kangemi Ladies' woes continued on Monday after a 8-1 thrashing by Bunyore Starlets in their rescheduled Kenya Women's Premier League match at the Mumboha grounds in Luanda, Vihiga County.

The match was earlier scheduled for Sunday, but was later rescheduled for Monday after Kangemi failed to arrive on time for the match after their vehicle broke down in Kapsabet on Sunday.

Kangemi were the first to see the back of the net in the first minute through Daisy Cherop, but their joy was short-lived.

Seven minutes later, Bunyore striker Airin Madalina equalised before adding six more goals in the 40th, 44th 51st, 59th, 76th, and in the dying minutes of the second half.

Lucky Ochanda was also on the score sheet for Bunyore in the 52nd minute.

Madalina is now joint top scorer with with Pure ALukwe of Zetech Sparks on 14 goals.

After the win, Bunyore remain eighth on the log with 22 points, same as Zetech Sparks and Trans Nzoia Falcons who are seventh and ninth respectively.

Kangemi are in position 11 with -3 points from 18 matches. They have conceded 93 goals this season having won only one match against Kayole Ladies.

At the Cambridge grounds on Sunday, Zetech Sparks head coach Bernard Kitolo said Nakuru City Queens gave them a good run for their money after a 4-3 win..

Puren Alukwe scored a brace in the second and 54th minutes respectively. Lavender Atieno and Monalisa Anyango came from the bench to score a goal each in the 27th and 74th minutes respectively.

Nakuru's Elizabeth Muteshi netted twice in the 18th and 50th minute as Melon Mulinda scored a late goal for the visitors in the second half.

"I am glad that we are out of the relegation zone, something that we have been fighting for. We are not fighting for the league title anymore because it's already gone. We have learned from our mistakes, we will try and work on them before next season," said Kitolo.

His Nakuru counterpart Chrispinus Wesonga said their dream of fighting for the top three is still alive. Nakuru are fifth with 31 points, 12 points behind league leaders Gaspo Women.