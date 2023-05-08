NSL: Shabana close in on title, promotion

After failing to cut Shabana’s lead at the top to six points, Murang’a Seal will be under pressure to beat SS Assad at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a on Wednesday afternoon in the National Super League.

The Central Kenya region based outfit coached by Vincent Nyaberi missed a chance to close the gap after they were held to a barren draw by Silibwet Leon’s in Bomet at the weekend, while visiting Shabana fought hard to edge Mwatate United 1-0 in Wundanyi to registered their fourth consecutive victory.

Murang’a Seal, who have two matches in hand, are second with 42 points, nine behind leaders Shabana who are on 51.

High-flying Shabana will be hoping to register their fifth win in a row when they host Naivas FC at Gusii Stadium in another tricky mid-week encounter on Wednesday from 2pm.

Since suffering a 3-1 defeat by SS Assad in Kwale on April 14, Shabana have recorded an impressive four wins with nine matches left.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Shabana’s Organising Secretary Stephen Kiama said the club’s fans have vowed to turn out in their hundreds to cheer the team to victory.

“We want to maintain our sterling performance in the remaining matches to achieve dream of qualifying for the top league next season,” said Kiama.

Kisumu All Stars will be seeking to bounce back from three consecutive loses when the welcome lowly ranked Silibwet Leons at Moi Stadium in Kisumu County.

In other matches scheduled for Wednesday, relegation threatened Vihiga United travel to Nairobi to face Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo, while a rejuvenated Migori Youth, fresh from a 1-0 win over Vihiga, host Mara Sugar at Migori Stadium.

Wednesday Fixtures: