NSL: Advantage Shabana as Silibwet hold Murang'a Seal

Murang’a Seal suffered a blow in their quest to gain promotion to the top flight league after settling for a barren draw against Silibwet in a National Super League (NSL) match at Bomet Stadium in Bomet County.

Murang’a Seal came into Saturday's encounter on the back of a 5-0 win over Kajiado, while Silibwet were still smarting from a 2-0 defeat in the hands of MCF in their last assignment.

At Bomet Stadium, Murang’a Seal started the match on a high note with John Kiplangat's header kissing the woodwork in what was the most remarkable piece of action in the first half.

In the second half, the two sides created equal scoring opportunities but none was lucky to find the back of the net.

Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi, who watched haplessly as his side dropped two crucial points, attributed the result to bad luck.

“We played very well. We dominated possession and created several open chances. Our opponents did not create any real threat except the long balls into the box, which were occasional,” said a visibly dejected Nyaberi after the match.

Following the results, Murang’a Seal maintained the second position with 42 points, nine behind league leaders Shabana who have amassed 51 points after 23 rounds.

Shabana on Friday inched closer to promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win over Mwatate United at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

In another match played Saturday at Awendo Stadium in Migori County, hosts Mara Sugar beat touring Gusii by a solitary goal.

At the Mumias Sports Complex grounds, Migori Youth humbled Vihiga United 2-1 as Naivas humiliated Kibera Black Stars 4-0 at Camp Toyoyo playing ground in Nairobi.

Kajiado made good use of their homeground, IIdamat Stadium, to register a 2-0 win against Kisumu All Stars.

Results

Saturday

Silibwet FC 0 Murang'a Seal 0

Mara Sugar 1 Gusii 0

Vihiga United 1 Migori Youth 2

Naivas FC 4 Kibera Black Stars 0