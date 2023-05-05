NSL: Shabana, Murang'a Seal continue chase for promotion

The battle for promotion to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League takes centre stage this weekend in the National Super League as the season enters round 23 with eight matches on the card.

Three matches will be played on Friday while the other five have been lined up for Saturday.

Focus will be on the two top teams jostling for the title and the two automatic promotion slots.

League leaders Shabana and second-placed Murang’a Seal will be out guns blazing to collect maximum points when they face Mwatate United and Silibwet respectively.

Shabana top the standings on 48 points after 22 rounds of play, seven ahead of Murang’a Seal who have managed 41 points. However, Murang’a Seal have two matches at hand.

The Glamour Boys have so far registered 15 wins, three draws and four losses. Their last defeat was on April 14 when they lost 3-1 away to SS Assad.

Gusii FC are third on 37 points while Migori Youth are ranked fourth having amassed 35 points.

Kibera Black Stars, who started the season strongly and were at some point the league leaders, are fifth with 31 points from 21 matches.

Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth said he will not leave anything to chance in the remaining matches.

“All we need now is to win all the remaining matches. The players have done their best but they need to be more focused in the remaining matches," the experienced tactician said.

Shabana maintained their good run on Friday after they beat visiting Mara Sugar 3-2 in round 22 at Gusii Stadium.

Murang'a Seal head coach Vincent Nyaberi said they have their eyes fixed on the title.

“Every team in the league is targeting promotion and it is no different for us. We want to amass maximum points to increase our promotion chances,” he said.

On Friday, Shabana will visit 13th-placed Mwatate United in Wundanyi in Taita Taveta while Murang’a Seal will face Silibwet at Bomet Stadium.

Other matches planned for Friday will see Mombasa Elite host Darajani Gogo at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa while SS Assad welcome MCF at Shamu grounds.

Fixtures

Friday (All matches start 3pm)

SS Assad v MCF, Shamu ground

Mombasa Elite v Darajani Gogo, Mbarak Sports Club

Mwatate United v Shabana, Wundanyi Stadium



Saturday

Kajiado v Kisumu All Stars, IIdamat Stadium

Silibwet v Murang’a Seal, Bomet Stadium

Naivas v Kibera Black Stars, Camp Toyoyo

Mara Sugar v Gusii, Awendo Stadium