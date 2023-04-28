NSL: Shabana host Mara Sugar, Murang'a Seal welcome Kajiado

Six matches have been lined up this weekend across the country as the National Super League (NSL) enters round 22.

Only one match will be played on Saturday with other five planned for Sunday.

On Saturday, Kibera Black Stars will host Mwatate United at Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi as they seek to bounce back to winning ways.

Kibera started the season strongly and were at some point the league leaders before dropping to fifth. They have 31 points from 20 matches.

Struggling Mwatate United are 13th on 20 points from 19 matches.

With 11 matches left to the end of the season, Shabana are firmly in control of the race for promotion.

The Glamour Boys top the standings with 45 points after 21 matches, seven ahead of second-placed Murang’a Seal who have two matches at hand.

Gusii FC are third on 34 points while Migori Youth, who have one match at hand, are ranked fourth on 32 points.

The 6-0 away victory against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex on Monday as well as a 3-1 midweek win over visiting Mombasa Elite at Gusii Stadium kept promotion hopes alive for Shabana.

Shabana have so far registered 14 wins, three draws and four losses. Their last defeat was on April 14 when they went down 3-1 away to SS Assad.

Shabana head coach Sammy Okoth told Nation Sport the team isn't discussing winning the second tier title despite a good run.

“For me, we just want to take one match at a time. We are not talking about the title because our close competitors are also winning. We want to take each game and treat it like a final and then look at the next,” said the experienced tactician.

“There is a strong belief amongst the players that they will play top tier matches next season and I have encouraged them to keep working hard until the last fixture,” added Okoth.

Shabana captain Peter Ogechi remains optimistic that they will achieve their promotion target.

"I believe we can achieve promotion because we are training well and with the callibre of players we have, all is possible. We have a lot of work to do and with discipline and training, I believe we can,” said the captain.

Murang’a Seal head coach Vincent Nyaberi warned that they are the ones who will lift the title and secure automatic promotion.

"I have talked with my players and we have agreed that they will give a 100 percent effort in our last match as they have been doing before. I want to promise you that we will play top tier matches next season," he said

In their remaining matches, Shabana will play seven matches at home and four away.

On Sunday, Shabana will host sixth-placed Mara Sugar at Gusii Stadium while Murang'a Seal will entertain Kajiado FC at St Sebastian Park.

Darajani Gogo will welcome coastal region side SS Assad at Camp Toyoyo with Migori Youth set to host Mombasa Elite at Migori Stadium.

MCF will face Bomet County-based side Silibwet FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

All matches will start at 3pm except the Shabana-Mara Sugar game which is set for 2pm.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kibera black stars v Mwatate United , Ligi Ndogo

Sunday

Darajani Gogo v SS Assad, Camp Toyoyo

Murang’a Seal v Kajiado, St Sebastian Park

Shabana v Mara Sugar, Gusii Stadium

Migori Youth v Mombasa Elite, Migori Stadium