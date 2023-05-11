Mashemeji derby: AFC Leopards call on fans to end stadium boycott

AFC Leopards management have rallied their fans to attend Sunday's Mashemeji Derby clash in their numbers.

Gor Mahia will be the hosts during this weekend's 96th Mashemeji duel at Nyayo National Stadium. The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders are looking to reclaim the title they have lost to Tusker in the last two seasons.

K'Ogalo sit top with 63 points, two ahead of second-placed Tusker with only five matches to the end of the season.

In a joint press conference between the officials of the two clubs on Thursday at Nyayo National Stadium, AFC Leopards Chief Executive Officer Victor Bwibo urged fans not to boycott the game despite feeling aggrieved by some of the decisions taken by FKF against the team in the recent past.

"We know our fans are unhappy about some of the decisions taken by FKF which they feel has been victimising the team. However, I appeal to them not to let this jeopardise the attendance of the derby and instead come in numbers," said Bwibo.

"We shall have a way of sorting out our issues with the federation and it is evident we have started coming back to the pitch in some of the few matches since the ban was lifted. For the sake of the derby and respect between us and Gor Mahia, I humbly request that our fans attend the game on Sunday," he added.

On Wednesday, Chairman of AFC Leopards Branches Frankline Imbenzi had called on Leopards fans to boycott the game after FKF docked them points in their aborted game against Kakamega Homeboyz on April 16.

FKF directed that four AFC Leopards matches be played behind closed doors and docked them six points as well as a fine of Sh500,000 to cater for treatment of the referee involved in the fiasco. However the decision was reversed on May 4 by the FKF Competitions Committee following an appeal by club chairman Dan Shikanda.

Imbenzi had insisted that until the federation shows respect to the club, their fans should not attend the derby but instead follow it from home and remit their entry fee through the team's paybill account.

Bwibo assured fans that the club's management is handling the issues with FKF and differed with those claiming that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga's rally held on January 31 had affected the attendance of the first leg played at the same venue. Leopards collected around Sh3.5 million in the well-attended game.

"In fact, the rally contributed to the huge attendance of the game. We shouldn't punish Gor because of a mistake which is non-existent," he added.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier also urged the club fans to attend the clash in their numbers saying it is a crucial game in their quest to reclaim the league title.

"I urge the fans of both teams to attend in their numbers because this game will be a thriller. Adequate security will be provided and I urge all of us to maintain peace," said Rachier.

He acknowledged that attendance of K'Ogalo fans had reduced in recent times but blamed it on the dwindling fortunes of the game in the country.

The veteran football administrator said that President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have been invited to attend the game as well as ICT CS Eliud Owalo and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba.