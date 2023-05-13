FKF-PL: AFC Leopards out to slow down Gor's march to the title

Local giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards clash in the 96th “Mashemeji” derby on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) leaders Gor will be looking to boost their title charge with victory over Leopards who on the other hand, will be eyeing the bragging rights after failing to beat their rivals for seven years.

The much-hyped game kicks off at 3pm with a number of dignitaries expected including President William Ruto and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

Sport CS Ababu Namwamba and his Information and Technology counterpart Eliud Owalo have also confirmed attendance for the highly anticipated match which will be beamed live on Azam TV.

It will take a tactical masterclass from Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry and his Leopards counterpart Patrick Aussems to outdo each other.

McKinstry is a man under pressure because Gor have to win to remain in contention for the FKF-PL title with only five matches to the end of the season.

Gor lead the log on 63 points, two above Tusker who are scheduled to clash with Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

"We are ready for our opponents and are targeting maximum points. Derbies are never easy and form doesn't count but we have to fight hard to get all the points," said the 37 years old Irish tactician.

"The club has been on good form and with the title in sight, there is no room for dropping points. We have to fight on the pitch and I call on our fan base not to disappoint," added the former Uganda and Rwanda national team tactician.

Aussems however said the derby is just like any other game and will be using it as a build-up for the Mozzart Cup semi-final clash against Kakamega Homeboyz next weekend.

"We will keep our focus, play well and use this match to prepare for the Mozzart Cup. After what FKF did to us, we are out of the title race and it impacted negatively on players in a few of our past matches. So the derby is a preparation match for us,” said Aussems, 58

Both teams have a solid midfield but K'Ogalo are a bit shaky in the defence.

In midfield, Aussems is expected to deploy Musa Oundo, Jaffari Owiti, captain Eugene Mukangula and Giovanni Lukwama who is likely to start in place of suspended Brian Wanyama. Wanyama has accumulated five yellow cards, the same as burly Nigerian forward Ojo Olaniyi.

Oundo has been the engine in Ingwe's midfield and his impressive performances in the number six role have forced Belgian coach Patrick Aussems to move captain Eugene Mukangula to number 10 position.

He is also one of the most consistent players at AFC Leopards this season having missed only three matches--against Bandari, Mathare United and Posta Rangers in March--due to injury.

In attack, K'Ogalo seem to have an upper hand. Gor striker Benson Omala has netted 25 goals this season and two goals for him on Sunday will see him surpass Maurice 'Sonyi' Ochieng’s record of 26 goals.

Gor have won the derby 34 times while Leopards have 28 victories. A total of 33 games have ended in draws.

Leopards last beat Gor in the 2016 and a win will give Ingwe the bragging rights.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v Bandari (Ruaraka)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (Nyayo)