FKF-PL: Nzoia win five-goal thriller to remain in contention

Nzoia Sugar on Saturday rallied from behind keep alive their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title hopes with a 3-2 win over 10-man Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex.

Following the win, the Millers remain third on 63 points from 32 matches.

Tusker sit top with 65 points from 31 matches while Gor Mahia are second with 64 points from the same number of matches.

Tusker visit Wazito on Sunday at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu while Gor will face Ulinzi at MISC.

In other FKF-PL matches held on Saturday, Kariobangi Sharks and FC Talanta battled to a 2-2 draw at MISC Kasarani Annex while Bandari thumped Sofapaka 2-0 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Against Nzoia, winger James Mazembe fired City Stars ahead in the second minute but Hassan Beja leveled for the visitors on 35 minutes.

In the second half, Yasin Sije gave Nzoia a healthy lead with strikes on 52 and 73 minutes, before Kelvin Etemesi reduced the deficit further for the Simba wa Nairobi through a penalty in the 90th minute.

Vincent Owino is the City Stars player who was sent off in the 58th minute following a second yellow card.

“We are elated by the win because we were very eager to bounce back (after losing 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend). It has been a 50-50 game because our opponents were good,” said Nzoia’s coach Salim Babu.

The first half was evenly contested with hosts City Stars taking the lead in the second minute through Mazembe who limped off just moments later. He was replaced by Andrew Kisilu.

That early goal looked to have psyched up coach Muyoti’s side who last Monday confirmed their place in next season’s FKF-PL with a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

'Simba wa Nairobi' continued to pile pressure high with defender Timothy Muganda coming close with a 12th minute header, before Dennis Oalo failed to head in Calvin Masawa’s cross 10 minutes later.

Nzoia’s search for an equaliser paid off in the 35th minute when Hassan Beja found the roof of the net from close range.

City Stars were forced to make another change two minutes to the break after Elvis Noor picked an injury with veteran Anthony Kimani replacing him.

The visitors took the lead six minutes into the second half through Sije’s beautiful strike. He rounded Masawa inside the box before curving his shot to the top left corner.

The hosts suffered a blow in the 58th minute after Owino was sent off for a second booking. Oalo should have drawn the hosts level moments later but he failed to tap in from close range. Nzoia put the game beyond reach when Sije completed his brace in the 73rd minute.

City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge thought he had made a goal line save but center referee Isaac Hamisi ruled that the ball had crossed the line. Etemesi pulled one back for City Stars from the spot on 90 minutes after he was fouled inside the box. It was his 10th goal of the season.

City Stars would have snatched an equaliser at the stroke of time but Nzoia’s goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi made a fingertip save to deny Kimani.

At Nyayo, Abdallah Hassan and James Kinyanjui scored for Bandari in the 47th and 61st minute respectively. Following the result, Bandari are sixth with 54 points while Sofapaka are 12th with 38 points.

“I am delighted with the win, the boys have found form and are basking in a winning run. I wish this was earlier in the season but I hope this great chemistry will continue in the coming season,” said Bandari’s interim coach Twahir Muhiddin.

Sofapaka’s coach David Ouma said: ”I am utterly disappointed with today's performance, I feel the boys didn't give their all. I know we are playing against a great team but sometimes we have to fight for the team.”

Victor Ochieng and Clinton Machaka of FC Talanta scored on 81 and 84 minutes respectively to cancel out Tyson Otieno and Shariff Musa's goals in the 53rd and 65th minutes respectively for Sharks.

Sharks are now ranked 10th with 41 points while Talanta are 14th with 35 points.

Saturday results

Nairobi City Stars 2 Nzoia Sugar 3

Kariobangi Sharks 2 FC Talanta 2