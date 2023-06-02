FKF-PL: Tusker, Gor face tricky customers as title race goes to the wire

Tusker and Gor Mahia continue their fight for Football Kenya Federation Premier League title when they take on relegation-threatened Wazito and Ulinzi Stars respectively this weekend.

Tusker take on Wazito at the dreaded Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County on Sunday while K’Ogalo will be in the capital to host Ulinzi Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani the same day.

The brewers lead the log on 65 points, one above K’Ogalo with only two matches to go after this weekend's fixture.

Five fixtures are on cards on Saturday while another four will be played across different venues in the country on Sunday.

Nzoia Sugar, who are also in the title race, face Nairobi City Stars who eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win over AFC Leopards last Monday.

Nzoia Sugar are five points adrift of Tusker while City Stars have struggled for the better part of the season. AFC Leopards, 12-time league champions, will be at Bukhungu to play their Ingoo brothers Vihiga Bullets who have already been relegated.

However, focus will be on Gor and Tusker as their results will influence the title race. A draw for Gor and Tusker will see Nzoia Sugar back in the fold if the sugar millers beat City Stars this weekend.

Gor and Ulinzi, four time FKF-PL champions, have played to barren draws in their past three matches. Ulinzi are eighth on 45 points and the clash against Gor Mahia will likely be a cracker.

The soldiers last beat K’Ogalo in July 2021 while K’Ogalo last ran supreme over Ulinzi in March 2022. Ulinzi will still be missing their key players winger Boniface Muchiri and Staphod Odhiambo through injury.

“We need to win the remaining games including this one against Gor and finish the league in a respectable position. We have to fight and finish among the top five teams,” said Ulinzi assistant coach Vincent Otieno.

Ulinzi play Mathare and FC Talanta after Gor’s game.

Gor head to the game without a win in their last three matches. They played out to a barren draw against Wazito on May 7, lost 2-1 to Leopards on May 14 before last weekend’s barren draw against Tusker.

“We still have a chance of lifting the league title but that must come with a win in the three remaining matches. My players will fight until the last game because this season can still go either way,” said Gor coach Jonathan McKinstry.

After Ulinzi, Gor face Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars.

In Muhoroni, relegation-threatened Wazito are expected to push visiting Tusker all the way to increase their survival chances. Wazito have garnered 23 points, one more than Mathare United who are also eyeing the relegation/promotion play-off spot.

“I’m a not a loser but a winner. I’m going to Muhoroni to win. Football is not played by sideshows but on the pitch and that is where my focus is. I will only say we have won the league after the last game because now even Gor and Nzoia are still in the race,” said Matano while enroute to Kisumu.

Head to head record is against Wazito as they have never beaten the brewers since they were promoted to the topflight league in 2018.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex)

Sofapaka v Bandari (Nyayo)

Vihiga Bullets v AFC Leopards (Bukhungu)

Sunday

KCB v Bidco United (Kasarani Annex)

Wazito v Tusker (Muhoroni)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Mathare United (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani)