NSL: Ogechi looks to inspire Shabana past Black Stars

Shabana talisman Peter Ogechi has a chance to extend his goals tally in the National Super League (NSL) when they host Kibera Black Stars at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

Black Stars narrowly won the first leg 1-0 at Ligi Ndogo in February, shattering Shabana’s nine-game unbeaten record.

Ogechi, who is hoping to continue his rediscovered scoring form is currently ranked third in the NSL scoring charts after netting 12 goals, behind Amos Kigadi of Vihiga United and Nyamwawi Beja of SS Assad who have each bagged 13 and 15 goals respectively.

The 33-year-old forward who started the season on a high note before he was slowed down by injuries, was on the scoresheet in the 60th minute when Shabana trounced Coastal Heroes in their last match.

Ogechi has vowed to continue scoring to help his team gain automatic promotion to the top-flight league next season.

Shabana boast the best defensive record this season and are currently top of the league with a two-point advantage over Murang’a Seal who host 13th-placed Mwatate United at St Sebastian Park on Saturday.

The leaders have only conceded 11 goals in 25 matches, the lowest by any side this season.

“The boys are ready to face Black Stars as we hope to continue our good performance,” said Okoth whose side has a match in hand.

Vincent Nyaberi’s side hopes to draw level with Shabana at the top were shattered after they were held to a barren draw by Migori Youth in Awendo last weekend.

Murang'a Seal will be looking to secure three points at home to keep their promotion dream alive.

It will be a crucial weekend for third-placed Migori Youth who host Coast Heroes at Migori Stadium in a 2pm fixture.

Fixtures (all matches at 2pm unless stated)

Friday

Silibwet Leons v Mombasa Elite (Silibwet Stadium),

Migori Youth v Coastal Heroes (Migori Stadium),

Kajiado FC v Vihiga United (Ildamat).

Saturday

Kisumu AllStars v Mara Sugar FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu),

Shabana v Kibera Black Stars (Gusii Stadium),

Murang’a Seal v Mwatate United (St Sebastian Park, Murang'a),