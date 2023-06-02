'It will be total war in Muhoroni,' Wazito coach warns Tusker

Wazito coach Charles Odera has warned leaders Tusker that it will not be a walk in the park when the two sides face-off in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Muhoroni Stadium on Saturday.

Tusker and Wazito meet in with both sides fighting in dire need of the three points. Tusker are in the race for the FKF-PL title while Wazito are deep in the relegation zone, where they've been all season.

The Brewers are in a fierce race for the title with record champions Gor Mahia and only a point separates the two teams at the top.

Related City Stars down Leopards to guarantee league status Football

Robert Matano's Tusker top the standings on 65 points with only three matches to the end of the season.

On the tail end of the standings, 16-place Wazito have garnered 23 points, one above Mathare United. The two sides are in a battle to clinch the relegation-promotion play-off slot. The 16-placed team will battle the third placed team in the National Super League for the final slot in the top flight league at the end of the season.

Of the three teams fighting for the title, only Nzoia Sugar has bagged maximum at Muhoroni Stadium.

“Tusker should not expect an easy ride here because it is a must-win game for us given that we are fighting to survive and only one point separates us from Mathare United. Our eyes are on the three points and getting anything here for Tusker will not be easy,” said a bullish Odera.

With the hot title race, Odera sentiments will give hope to Gor Mahia who are hoping that their team will bag maximum points on Sunday against four time champions Ulinzi Stars at MISC Kasarani.

“Even Gor Mahia had to sweat for a draw so Tusker should brace themselves for a battle of a lifetime battle. It will be total war,” he added.

Gor Mahia and Wazito fans clashed at the venue forcing police to lob teargas and restore normalcy before the game could proceed. The game ended 0-0 on May 7.

FKF-PL clubs like AFC Leopards, Bandari and FC Talanta are among the top topflight clubs who have not only complained of poor officiating while playing in Muhoroni but also lamented on intimidation of referees and visiting teams.



Wazito beat AFC Leopards 2-1 at the same venue on January 14 in a game where Belgium coach Patrick Aussems lamented over poor officiating.

Bandari even lodged a complaint with FKF over intimidation when they drew 2-2 with Wazito at the same venue on February 18.

Tusker chairman Charles Gacheru has however promised that they will take Muhoroni by storm as they are preparing to travel with hundreds of fans for the game.