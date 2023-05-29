City Stars down Leopards to guarantee league status

Nairobi City Stars Monday secured their place in next season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-1 win over AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

Simba wa Nairobi rallied from behind to secure the important win with forward Kelvin Etemesi scoring a brace to cancel out Victor Omune's lead for Ingwe.

City Stars are now 15th with 33 points and cannot be caught by 16th placed Wazito even if they win their remaining three matches against leaders Tusker, Bidco United and Mathare United. Leopards are seventh with 45 points.

“I thank the players for the effort they put in the match. We conceded but they never gave up, we made some changes in the second half which bore fruit,” said City stars coach Nicholas Muyoti.

Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems said his players are demoralised after their exit from the Mozzart Bet Cup.

“We played a team which has triple motivation because they were fighting to avoid relegation. For us, since the last week after the Cup semi-finals (loss to Kakamega Homeboyz), motivation has been less and we saw it especially at the end of the game,” said Aussems.

The closed door clash started with the observation of a minute of silence in honour of the departed former Leopards treasurer Maurice Chichi, who died on Sunday.

Simba wa Nairobi came close to breaking the deadlock immediately after the start, but Leopards’ goalkeeper Levis Opiyo impressed with a double save.

City Stars keeper Steve Njunge was forced to lead his line early and make a clearance in the 21st minute before an onrushing Jafari Owiti could latch on a long pass from the right.

It was Leopards who took the lead on 17 minutes through Victor Omune. The Kenyan international overpowered City Stars’ defender Timothy Muganda in the box to beat goalkeeper Steve Njunge from close range.

Omune should have double Ingwe’s advantage almost immediately but he fumbled and sent a feeble shot wide.

Coach Muyoti moved to improve his side’s fortunes with a triple substitution on 61 minutes, Andrew Kisilu, Levis Okelo and Cliford Ouma coming off for James Mazembe, Dennis Oalo and Newton Ochieng.

They leveled the scores four minutes later through Etemesi, who sealed victory for City Stars with a beautiful strike on 89 minutes from James Mazembe’s assist.