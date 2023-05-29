NSL: Muranga Seal falter as Shabana stay top

Murang’a Seal missed the chance to go joint top of the National Super League table after they were held to a barren draw by Mara Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday.

Despite not being in action at the weekend, Shabana FC still lead the log on 57 points from 25 matches. The ‘Glamour Boys’ under the tutelage of former international striker Sammy Okoth have a two-point lead against second placed Murang’a Seal who have played 26 matches.

A win would have seen the Central Kenya outfit go joint top with Shabana with six matches left. Migori Youth are third on 47 points followed by Mara Sugar who have maintained the fourth spot with 44 points, but with one match in hand.

“We went to Awendo to win, but we got a crucial point after missing several chances. We now focus on the next match against Mwatate,” said Murang’a Seal coach Vincent Nyaberi.

His Mara counterpart Francis Xavier said they must perform better in the remaining fixtures as they continue chasing promotion to the top-tier.

Relegation-threatened Vihiga United bounced back from a 5-0 loss against Murang’a Seal to register a 2-1 win over visiting Kisumu AllStars at Mumias Sports Complex.

Vihiga United coached by former international midfielder Mike Mururi and Silibwet have been joined by Kajiado FC in the relegation zone. Silibwet and Kajiado lost 2-0 and 4-2 to SS Assad and Mombasa Elite in Ukunda and Mombasa respectively.

Meanwhile, Shabana have a chance to extend their lead ahead when they host 11th placed Kibera Black Stars at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

Their last game was a 4-0 win over 12th placed Coastal Heroes at the same venue on May 21.

In their other remaining fixtures, the lakeside boys have three matches at home against neigbours Gusii FC, Migori Youth and MCF, and two away against Darajani Cogo and Murang’a Seal in Nairobi and Murang’a respectively.