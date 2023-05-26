NSL: Murang'a Seal chase promotion dream in Awendo

Murang’a Seal will square it out with Mara Sugar at Awendo on Sunday in one of the six National Super League (NSL) matches lined up this weekend.

Both teams head into the match having won their last matches against Migori Youth and Kibera Black Stars respectively.

Murang’a, who won the first leg 3-0, are ranked second on the log with 54 points from 25 matches, three behind leaders Shabana.

Mara Sugar who have a match in hand are fourth on 43 points.

Third-placed Migori Youth, who have 47 points from 26 games are not in action this weekend.

Mara Sugar coach Francis Xavier has confirmed he only has two injury concerns as they look to extend their winning streak.

“Midfielder David Owino got injured in training this week and he now joins central defender Joseph Okwenda who has been out since he was injured in April against Shabana. But other players are available for the weekend assignment. I know it’s a tricky fixture, but we are ready to face Murang’a on Sunday. For us to realise our season's dream, we must win all our remaining matches, including Sunday’s game,” added Xavier.

Seventh-placed Naivas host Darajani Gogo at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi, while relegation candidates Vihiga United will welcome Kisumu AllStars at Mumias Sports Complex.

Ninth-placed Mombasa Elite, who are level on 33 points but have an inferior goal difference, host Kajiado FC at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa. Silibwet Leons travel to Ukunda to face SS Assad at Shamu Grounds.

Apart from the Mara Sugar v Murang’a encounter on Sunday, Mwatate United will be in action against Mully Children’s Home (MCF) at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

Fixtures (all matches starts at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Vihiga United v Kisumu AllStars (Mumias Sports Complex, 2pm),

SS Assad v Silibwet (Shamu Grounds, Ukunda),

Mombasa Elite v Kajiado FC (Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa),

Naivas v Darajani Gogo (Camp Toyoyo)

Sunday

Mara Sugar v Murang’a Seal (Green Stadium Awendo, 1pm),