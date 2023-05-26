Gor Mahia star Omala hopes to kill two birds with one goal

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala could match or set a new goal scoring record in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Sunday if he scores against Tusker.

Tusker and Gor Mahia who are separated by just a point at the top will clash at Nyayo National Stadium from 3pm in what is considered a potential title decider.

With only four matches to the end of the season, Tusker leads the standings on 64 points with K’Ogalo second on 63 points.

It will be double joy for Omala, who was on target in the first leg against Tusker, if he scores and K’Ogalo win because that would put the club in good stead of claiming a record-extending 20th league title.

A goal for Omala will put him in pole position to win the Golden Boot and equal Maurice "Sonyi" Ochieng's 47-year-old record of 26 league goals in a season.

Omala leads the Golden Boot race with 25 goals but has endured a goal drought in the last three matches including missing a penalty in the "Mashemeji derby" against arch rivals AFC Leopards at Nyayo two weeks ago.

His closest challenger is Kenya Police striker Elvis Rupia who has 21 goals to his name.

"The penalty miss against Leopards is a thing of the past and my focus is on scoring and setting a new record. Any player can miss a penalty even in big games and I have moved on from what happened because I can't change it," Omala told Nation Sport.

Omala last scored in 2-1 win over FC Talanta at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani on April 26. The 21-year-old former Kisumu Day Striker failed to score in 2-1 win over Mathare United on May 3 and in a barren draw against Wazito in an ill-tempered clash at Muhoroni Stadium on May 7.

In the first leg on February 8, Tusker coach Robert Matano was left fuming after Omala netted a last minute penalty to hand Gor a 2-1 win over the brewers at MISC Kasarani.

This was after Shami Kibwana's second half strike had cancelled out Sydney Ochieng’s 31st minute opener for K’Ogalo.

Matano blamed the loss on poor officiating, taking issue with how Gor got their two goals. Firstly, he claimed, Ochieng’s goal came from a hastily taken free kick and also insisted that the penalty awarded to Gor was not a genuine one after Tom Teka was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

It remains to be seen whether Omala will equal or break Ochieng's record on Sunday. The Gor legend, 75, told Nation Sport from his Wang’arot Home in Seme Constituency that he wishes Omala well and that he will be elated if the striker equals or sets a new record.

“This record has stood for 47 years and now I’m an old man. I wish Omala well and would be happy if he sets a new one or even scores the same number of goals as I did. I will be even happier because it will still be held by a Gor Mahia player,” said Sonyi.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Sofapaka (Kasarani Annex)

Nzoia Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks ( Sudi)

Mathare United v KCB (Ruaraka)

Sunday

Bidco United v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Bandari v Wazito (Mbaraki)

Tusker v Gor Mahia (Nyayo)

FC Talanta v Kakamega Homeboyz ( Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)

Monday