FKF-PL: Tusker out to seal title with Gor Mahia win

Tusker custodian Brian Bwire has called on his team mates to give their all in the crucial Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash against Gor Mahia on Sunday, saying the match will determine who becomes champion.

The defending champions clash with Gor Mahia on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium from 3pm. Tusker top the FKF-PL log with 64 points, one ahead of Gor Mahia with only four matches to the end of the season.

On Friday, the FKF-PL returns after a one week break with the Discipline Forces Derby pitting Kenya Police against Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium.

On Saturday three matches will be on the cards, another four on Sunday with AFC Leopards' clash against Nairobi City Stars the only game scheduled for Monday.

Nzoia Sugar, who are only four points adrift of leaders Tusker, host Kariobangi Sharks at Sudi Stadium on Sunday. If Gor Mahia and Tusker share spoils and the sugar millers beat Sharks, then the title race will be thrown wide open.

Bwire, who has 12 clean sheets in 16 matches, says Tusker can’t afford to lose the title to Gor Mahia at this crucial stage.

Bwire has the second highest number of clean sheets after AFC Leopards custodian Levis Opiyo who has 16 clean sheets. He has previously featured for the national team, Harambee Stars in Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.

“There was a time when we were down but through determination and hard work, we are top. We can’t allow the title to go to Gor Mahia at this crucial stage. It is a big game on Sunday on a big stage and we have to win,” said Bwire.

The 23-year-old Kenya International has been in good form in the second half of the season after replacing Patrick Matasi in between the sticks. Matasi moved to Kenya Police during the February local transfer window.

In the first leg where Matasi was preferred in goal, Bwire started only in three matches; the barren draw against Ulinzi Stars on January 25, 1-0 win over Sofapaka on January 23 and 3-0 to Kenya Police on January 28.

“The team which wins on Sunday will win the league. We have what looks like easier fixtures (on paper) than Gor Mahia so a win can as well seal the league for us. We just need to push and play well as we have always done,” added Bwire.

After playing Gor, Tusker will travel to Muhoroni to face relegation-threatened Wazito then play Posta Rangers and Vihiga Bullets in their last two matches. For Gor, they face a stern Ulinzi Stars test after the Tusker game with Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars next in line.

On Saturday, Kenya Police will be itching for a revenge against Ulinzi Stars who knocked them out in the round of 16 of the Mozzart Bet Cup on April 1 by beating them 2-1 at Police Sacco Stadium.

All the three league matches between the two sides have ended in draws since Police were promoted back to FKF-PL two seasons ago.

Police forward Rupia is a man on a mission as he is chasing the Golden Boot after bagging 21 goals. He is only four goals shy of Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who is also eyeing the prestigious prize.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

Ulinzi Stars v Kenya Police (Nyayo)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v Sofapaka (Kasarani Annex)

Nzoia Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks (Sudi)

Mathare United v KCB (Ruaraka)

Sunday

Bidco United v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Bandari v Wazito (Mbaraki)

Tusker v Gor Mahia (Nyayo)

FC Talanta v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)

Monday