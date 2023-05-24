Looming Tusker, Gor clash promises to be explosive

One point separates Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Tusker and second-placed Gor Mahia as they gear up for a potentially title deciding encounter on Sunday.

Four rounds of matches are remaining to the end of the league season and any slip up by any of the two at this stage will most certainly end any lingering title hopes.

Tusker have 64 points and a goal difference of plus 19 compared to plus 27 for Gor Mahia.

The eagerly anticipated high-stakes game was initially scheduled for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani but Tusker, as the host team, changed the venue to Nyayo National Stadium.

It will not escape discerning football followers in the country that Gor has not had a good record playing at Nyayo this season. In five outings, they have won twice, drawn five times and won once.

Two weeks ago, despite dominating proceeding their lost 2-1 to bitter rivals AFC Leopards at the very same venue. This ended K’Ogalo’s seven-year unbeaten run in the famous “Mashemeji” derby.

League actions returns Friday after last weekend’s break for the Mozzart Bet Cup semi-finals. According to Gor Mahia number one fan Jared Otieno aka Jaro Soja, the club will use all their available online platforms and radio stations to mobilise fans to attend the game in numbers and give their beloved team the benefit of a 12th man.

“We are not taking chances and as a leading fan, I’m calling on all of our fans not to sit back because winning this match will clear our path to winning the league.

“We have to be there in our numbers and support our players,” declared the Green Army diehard.

He also rallied on AFC Leopards fans to lick their wounds after losing the Cup semi-finals against Kakamega Homeboyz and support K’Ogalo to beat Tusker which he termed as a common enemy to the two teams.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has clashed with his Tusker counterpart Robert Matano.

Aussems has clearly shown their is no love lost between them by publicly declaring he would rather see Gor Mahia win the league than Matano’s Tusker.

Gor fans could have set the scene for a torrid time for Tusker.

The Green Army adherents fans frustrated Matano during the Mashemeji Derby, denying him entry through the main gate. The veteran Tusker coach had to use the VVIP gate at gain entry and watch the match.

“Even taking the game to Nyayo will not help Tusker. Leopards fans should join us because our common enemy is Tusker and we appreciated Ingwe when they beat us in the Mashemeji Derby. A win for us is as good as revenge for Leopards,” added Soja.

The famous fan also added that they are marshalling fans from various branches outside Nairobi to attend the game.

In the first leg clash which Gor Mahia won 2-1 at Kasarani in February, Matano reacted furiously to the centre referee’s decision of awarding a penalty to K’Ogalo for their winning goal late in the match via the boot of Benson Omala.

Midfielder Sydney Wahongo had given Gor Mahia the lead in the first half that was cancelled out by Tusker midfielder Shami Kibwana.

Gor, last year’s Mozzart Cup champions, were knocked-out in the tournament’s round of 16 by finalist Kakamega Homeboyz. Gor’s only chance of playing continental football is winning the league title.