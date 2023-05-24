WPL: Gutted Gaspo to forfeit final league fixture

A hugely disappointed Gaspo Women have officially declared they will not honour their final 2022/23 Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) match against champions Vihiga Queens at Gems Cambridge Grounds on Saturday.

Gaspo through their social media platforms Tuesday evening stated that they will not face Vihiga on Saturday due to a number of reasons. Club chairman Edward Githua told Nation Sport that the decision was final after consultations with senior government officials.

"The players came to an agreement that they will not be available for selection and we won't force them. That is their decision and we stand by it,” said Githua.

“We have already written to FKF. Let them present the trophy to Vihiga Queens in our absence and we have no problem with that,” added Githua.

The move could attract repercussions from the Football Kenya Federation.

According to article 3.1.7. of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) rules and regulations, “A club failing to turn up for any league/competition match shall submit a written expla-nation to the FKF National Leagues & Competitions Committee within forty-eight (48) hours from the date of the match.”

Article 3.1.10. of the constitution further states that;

“If such explanation as per 3.1.7. is not accepted, the defaulting club shall be fined by the FKF National Leagues & Competitions Committee and shall in addition lose the match by forfeiture and shall be docked six (6) points and four (4) goals.”

FKF Head of Leagues and Competitions Doreen Nabwire confirmed they received the letter and a decision will be made in due course.

“We received the letter from Gaspo. We also wrote to them about the consequences of not playing the match and from their response it seems that they have already made their mind. We will forward the matter to the leagues and competitions committee for deliberation to come up with the final decision,” said Nabwire.

This came two days after their dream of clinching the Kenya Women Premier League (KPWL) title was shattered after a 2-2 against Wadadia Women at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh's Vihiga Queens were declared champions on Sunday after they beat Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at ASK showgrounds Nakuru.