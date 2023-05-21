Impressive Vihiga Queens clinch WPL title

Vihiga Queens Sunday reclaimed the Kenya Women's Premier League title after they beat Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at ASK showgrounds Nakuru.

The win took Vihiga's points tally to 52, four ahead of Gaspo Women with one match left this season. Gaspo drew 2-2 Wadadia Women at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County.

Gaspo needed a win to keep their title hopes alive after a 1-1 draw to Ulinzi Starlets on Thursday. Vihiga face Gaspo next weekend as the 2022/23 season comes to end.

Anita Namata's two goals were enough to hand Vihiga the title. Vihiga won the title last season, but it was nullified by the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee.

Vihiga head coach Boniface Nyamunyamu was over the moon after clinching their fourth title.

"The league has been competitive and a big congratulations to girls who have been fighting throughout the season," said Nyamunyamu.

In another match, Zetech Sparks capitalised on home advantage to beat relegation-threatened Kisumu All Starlets 3-1 at the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Kisumu All Starlets' Lydia Awuor (left) vies for the ball with Fridhaus Abdallah of Zetech Sparks during their Kenya Women's Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 21, 2023. Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

Susan Nyumba, Puren Alukwe and Fridhaus Abdalla scored a goal each for Zetech as Lydia Awuor scored the consolation goal for Kisumu.

Kisumu Team Manager Beryl Oketch is hopeful that they will not be relegated from the league.

"We were punished for a simple mistake and unfortunately lost the game. I am still optimistic that we will play in the league next season, we will fight until our last match," said Oketch.

Zetech head coach Berbard Kitolo said he did not expect to get three points from Kisumu.

"They played as if it was a final and were it not that we were tactical, we could not have won but all in all we are finally out of relegation," added Kitolo.

Elsewhere, Linda Kihara Joyce Makungu's goals nineth and 91st minute were enought to hand Trans Nzoia Falcons a 2-1 win over Bunyore Starlets at home. Achando Lucky scored for Bunyore in the eight minute.

Ulinzi Starlets hammerd relegation-threatened Kangemi Ladies 11-0 at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi. Judith Omondi scored four times, while Lavenda Akinyi grabbed a hat-trick.

Midfielder Sophia Adhiambo saw the back of the net twice, while Jentrix Kuyudi and Joy Oriyo also got their names on the scoresheet.

Sunday Results

Ulinzi Starlets 11 Kangemi Ladies 0

Nakuru City Queens 1 Vihiga Queens 2

Zetech Sparks 3 Kisumu All Starlets 1

Transnzoia Falcons 2 Bunyore Starlets 1