KWPL: Gaspo seek redemption against Wadadia in Mumias

The clash between Wadadia and Gaspo on Sunday highlights Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) Round 21 action where six matches are on the cards.

After a 3-0 hiding by Vihiga Queens last weekend, fourth-placed Wadadia will be looking to bounce back when they host Gaspo at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.

Gaspo dropped two crucial points on Thursday after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Starlets at Gems Cambridge grounds in Kajiado. Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's charges are eyeing maximum points to regain top spot.

Speaking after their game on Thursday, Gaspo goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng' insisted that they are still in the title race.

"We are positive and focused because the league is not over, we have two more matches to go. Losing to Ulinzi is now in the past, we have something to fight for. We made a lot of mistakes in our previous match but we will work on them before Sunday," said Ombeng'.

The last time the two teams met was on February 26 when Gaspo won 3-1. Gaspo are second on the log with 47 points, two behind league leaders Vihiga Queens.

Gaspo defender Nuru Hadima is suspended as she has accumulated five yellow cards.

In another match on Saturday, fifth-placed Nakuru City Queens will host former champions Vihiga Queens at ASK grounds in Nakuru.

Vihiga will be looking to complete a double after beating Nakuru 2-0 in the first leg on February 2 at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.

The league leaders will miss the services of dependable forward Janet Moraa Bundi who was sent off against Wadadia last weekend.

Moraa is the club's second best top scorer with eight goals, four behind striker Maureen Ater.

Elsewhere, Bunyore Starlets will make a trip to Kitale to face Trans Nzoia Falcons at Ndura Sports Complex as Zetech Sparks entertain Kisumu All Starlets at Gems Cambridge grounds in Kajiado county.

Bunyore head coach Absalom Mariga says, three points from this fixture will pull them out of relegation zone.

"We are both fighting relegation. It will be a tough match for both sides. We did our last training on Friday morning and I am positive that we will collect three points," said Mariga.

Falcons are in position eight with 27 points, one behind Bunyore who are ninth.

Bottom-placed Kayole Starlets will battle it out with defending champions Thika Queens at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

In their previous match against Kisumu All Starlets at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kayole gave a walkover after they failed to show up for the match.

Ulinzi Starlets will host struggling Kangemi Ladies at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Sunday fixtures

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Bunyore Starlets (Ndura Sports Complex Kitale 12:00pm)

Kayole Starlet v Thika Queens (Camp Toyoyo, Nairobi 12:00pm)

Wadadia Women v Gaspo Women (Mumias Complex, Mumias 12:00pm)

Zetech Sparks v Kisumu All Starlets (GEMS Cambridge, Kajiado 12:00pm)

Nakuru City Queens v Vihiga Queens (ASK Show ground, Nakuru 2:00pm)