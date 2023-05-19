Matano: If Guardiola is going for a treble, why not me?

Tusker coach Robert Matano has likened his team's hunt for the double this season with Manchester City's bid to become only the second team to win the treble in the English Premier League.

Tusker, just like Manchester City in England, lead the Football Kenya Federation Premier League League standings and are also gunning for the domestic cup.

“If Pep Guardiola is going for the treble with Manchester City, why not me with Tusker?" posed Matano.

The game will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium from 12pm and will precede the other semi-final pitting AFC Leopards against Kakamega Homeboyz at the same venue from 3pm.

“I will not leave any title for anybody because that is not anywhere in football. I’m determined to win the league and Mozzart Bet Cup. Even if some coaches who are my enemies have combined forces against me and are now supporting one another I wouldn’t be cowed," added Matano.

“My focus is on my work and winning my matches,” said Matano.

His remarks came a day after Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said he is supporting Gor Mahia to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

Tusker and Gor, who are separated by one point at the top, clash in the league on May 28.

“Instead of supporting Gor Mahia, why can't Aussems win the league with AFC Leopards? My focus is to ensure my team wins both trophies and that can only be determined on the pitch,” said Matano.

On the Mozzart Cup against Ulinzi Stars, the veteran gaffer conceded that it will be a tough game as he relishes another moment of facing a side he coached in 2014, 2015 before leaving in 2016.

“Ulinzi is a tough team and naturally toughness is in the mentality of the military. This will be a good and tough game against two good teams and I expect an entertaining football,” he added.

Tusker, 12-time FKF-PL champions and Ulinzi Stars, four-time league champions, have drawn in the last four matches between them. Tusker last beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in February 2022. On the other hand, the soldiers last won against the brewers October 29, 2019.

If Tusker bags a double then the league runners up will get the ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

As Matano plots Ulinzi's downfall to make his dream of chasing a double a live, Ulinzi Stars midfielder Boniface Muchiri, a former Tusker player, says he is ready to face his former side and believes they can make it to the final.