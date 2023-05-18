AFC, Homeboyz engage in war of words ahead of semi-final tie

There is seemingly no love lost between “brother” clubs AFC Leopards and Kakamega HomeBoyz as they traded barbs this week ahead of their Mozzart Bet Cup semi-final duel on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

Tusker will play Ulinzi Stars in the other semi-final, also on Saturday at the same venue.

Ingwe’s technical bench has loudly told Kakamega Homeboyz to shut-up and wait for their fixture’s kick-off at 3:15pm.

Leopards were reacting to threats by Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula that his side will teach them a lesson they will never forget during the highly anticipated knock-out match.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Thursday, Leopards head coach, Patrick Aussems said Homeboyz was a team they would deal with.

“We are strong enough and we are working on a formula to apply on Saturday to shock them. Our aim is to win and advance to the final and beyond.

“Homeboyz is not going to be our toughest opponents. We have met tougher sides in the league than them. We are going to play better football than we played against Gor Mahia last weekend.”

Shimanyula stated that his team will prove to Kenyans why they are the better side.

“Leopards must be ready for a beating, they must prepare to lose and nothing is going to stop us from beating them in front of their fans and show them how to play football.

“I want their fans to come in large numbers and witness their team losing. They should to stock painkillers and blood pressure drugs because we will teach them a lesson they will never forget.”

Homeboyz trounced Kariobangi Sharks 6-1 in the quarters to sail through, while Leopards beat Bandari 3-0.

After Leopards’ league title hopes evaporated, Aussems said the Cup competition presented them with the best chance of acquiring silverware this season and earning the right to play continental football.

The winner of the knock-out competition will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mozzart Bet Cup winners will also pocket Sh2 million, with the runners-up getting Sh1 million while third and fourth placed finishers walk away with Sh750,00 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Tusker beat KCB 2-0 while Ulinzi Stars saw off Sofapaka 5-4 in post-match penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw stalemate in normal time in the quarter-finals.