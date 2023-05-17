AFC Leopards coach Aussems: I want Gor Mahia to win the title

After leading AFC Leopards to a rare victory against Gor Mahia last weekend, Belgium coach Patrick Aussems, against the tradition of rivalry between the sides has stated his desire to see his nemesis winning the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

The Belgian coach is publicly backing Gor Mahia to beat Tusker in their possible title deciding encounter on May 28 at Moi International Sports Centre.

“To be honest with you, I just hope Gor will get the job done against Tusker next week and be in front of them in the league table,” said Aussems.

The controversial coach said he was very comfortable with their arch rivals winning the league at the expense of Tusker.

It will be noted that Aussems doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Tusker coach Robert Matano whom they have tangled on the touchline in the line of duty.

On April 14, Matano demanded an apology from Aussems for using language the Tusker man found libellous.

Aussems had hit out at Matano after Leopards lost to Tusker by a solitary goal scored in the dying minutes of their contest at Nyayo National Stadium 10 days earlier.

During the game, the two coaches almost exchanged blows with Aussems charging that Tusker were being favoured in the contest.

As Aussems does the unthinkable for a traditional Leopards follower and supports Gor to reclaim the FKF-PL title, the title race remains finely poised.

Ironically Gor could have retained the league leadership over the weekend had they not lost to, you guessed it, AFC Leopards 2-1.

Tusker on the other hand thumped Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 to bring their points tally to 64, one more than Gor Mahia with four round of matches remaining.

On paper the brewers seem to be have the easier fixtures and should fancy their chances of retaining the Kenyan title.

Tusker will face relegation battling Wazito, Posta Rangers and already relegated Vihiga Bullets.

On the other hand, Gor has fixtures against tough Ulinzi Stars, difficult Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars.

The FKF-PL fixtures resume on May 27/28 for the round 31 matches.

The knock-out Mozzart Bet Cup semi-finals will be held this weekend with AFC Leopards taking on Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker tackling Ulinzi Stars.

Interestingly as the Leopards coach voices his support for Gor, the Green Army have made it clear via their social media platforms that they will troop to Nyayo Stadium in their numbers on Saturday to support Kakamega Homeboyz against AFC Leopards.

The match is expected to be a cracker.

The last meeting between the two teams, at Bukhungu Stadium on April 16, was abandoned due to crowd trouble attributed to AFC Leopards fans.

FKF found Leopards fans guilty of the transgressions and consequently docked the club three points and directed that their four home matches be played behind closed doors.