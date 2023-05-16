Why hosting 24-team Afcon is no mean feat

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have a mountain to climb in their joint quest to win rights to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) football tournament.

The three neighbours are today expected to officially submit to the Confederations of African Football (CAF) their co-bid to host the 36th edition of the biennial competition.

Deadline for submission of bids is Tuesday. Algeria, Botswana and Egypt have expressed individual interest to also host the 2027 Afcon.

According to CAF, the bid documents should entail the hosting agreement, hosting cities agreement and government guarantee, which must all be duly signed.

With the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam being the only CAF-approved arena in the East Africa region, the three countries have plenty to put in place facilities that meet the CAF standards to host the coveted continental championship.

The first inspection visit by CAF is scheduled for between June 1 to July 15.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on May 9 said Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania had agreed to present three stadiums each in the document dubbed the East African Community (EAC) “Pamoja Bid” for the 24-team tournament.

There has been no mention of building any new stadium. Namwamba said Kenya will present the 30,000-seater Nyayo National Stadium and the, 60,000-seater Moi International Sports Centre (MISC). Reports indicate that Kipchoge Keino Stadium will be the third venue.

To successfully host the 2021 Afcon, Cameroon built three new stadiums -- the 60,000-seater Oleme Stadium in Yaounde, the 50,000-seater Japoma Stadium in Douala and the 20,000-seater Bafoussam Omnisport Stadium in Bafoussam.

The 42,500-seater Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaound,20,000-seater Limbe Sports Stadium in Limbe and 30,000-seater Roumde Abjia in Garoua were refurbished.

According to newafricanmagazine.com Cameroon spent approximately$885m (about Sh121.3 billion) on infrastructural development for the games.

Initially, Cameroon was supposed to host the 2019 Afcon edition but due to slow progress in preparations, it was stripped of the rights that were awarded to Egypt.

Kenya will also have to build six training pitches next to the stadiums that meet the required hosting standards set by CAF, including quality of the turf, enclosed washrooms and dressing rooms. The training pitches must also be fenced and secure.

Nyayo National Stadium and MISC, Kasarani are currently banned by CAF for not meeting the required standards. Nyayo was banned mainly due to lack of functioning floodlights, and a media centre.

Among other issues, the VVIP area at Nyayo National Stadium was also not up to standard. The continental football governing body directed that serious renovation be undertaken at MISC, Kasarani.