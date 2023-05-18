KWPL: Advantage Vihiga as Gaspo slip in title race

Gaspo Women Thursday failed to reclaim their lead in Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ulinzi Starlets at Gems Cambridge grounds in Rongai, Kajiado county.

With two games to the end of the 2022/23 season, Vihiga Queens lead the table with 49 points in 20 matches following a 3-0 win against Wadadia Women at Moi Stadium in Kisumu last weekend.

After the draw, Gaspo are second with 47 points while Ulinzi are third with 39 points.

Lydia Waganda opened the scoring for Gaspo in the 30th minute but Mary Ojenge salvaged a point for Ulinzi with a well-taken penalty at the stroke of full time.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Mwanzia was happy with the draw saying it was a big motivation ahead of FKF Women's cup semi-finals next weekend.

"They beat us in the first leg and we had to ensure we get revenge. I want to thank my strikers who gave their all today. On the other hand our opponent's keeper Valentine Khwaka had a good game, she made a lot of saves," said Mwanzia.

Gaspo goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng, blamed the centre referee for poor officiating.

"We played well today but the referee was sleeping on his job. He could not coordinate well with the lineswoman. He denied us a penalty but we are still in the title race, we will fight to the end," said Ombeng'.

The match between Kisumu All Starlets and Kayole Starlets that was to be played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, was called off after Kayole failed to show up for the match. Kisumu were awarded three points and two goals.

Trans Nzoia Falcons were a hard nut to crack at home as they beat Nakuru City Queens 3-2 at Ndura stadium in Kitale. Falcons' goals were scored by Felistus Erima, Jekemoi Judy and Linda Kihara in the 23rd, 28th and 52nd minutes respectively.

Striker Elizabeth Muteshi scored a brace for Nakuru in the 45th and 68th minutes to increase her goals tally to 12.

In another match at Dagoretti Boys High School in Nairobi, defending champions Thika Queens handed Kangemi Ladies a 8-1 hiding.

Striker Wendy Atieno, who has been out nursing a nose injury, scored four goals in the 26th, 58th, 65th and 82nd minutes respectively. She is now the league's top scorer with 17 goals same as Bunyore Starlets striker Airin Madalina.

Linda Atwang added the other four for Thika in 48th, 54th, 71st, and 79th minutes while Consolata Oketch scored the lone goal for Kangemi in the 86th minute.

At Gems Cambridge, midfielder Lydia Waganda put Gaspo ahead in the 30th minute after connecting to Elizabeth Wambui's cross.

In the second half, Gaspo made changes in a bid to bolster their attack with striker Layvne Achola replacing Ann Nabwire in the 63rd minute while Emily Okute paved way for Lydia Akoth in the 81st minute.

Ulinzi striker Fasila Adhiambo got two clear chances in the 50th and 60th minutes on the counter, but was thwarted by Gaspo defenders Nuru Hadima and Leah Andiema.

In the 87th minute, Gaspo could have doubled their lead through Diana Wacera's header from a corner, but Ulinzi defender Mary Ojenge made a goal-line clearance.

And they were punished on the other end as Ulinzi got the equaliser late into the game when Mary Ojenge converted a penalty after striker Joy KingLady was brought down in the area by Gaspo defender Hadima.

Thursday results

Gaspo Women 1 Ulinzi Starlets 1

Trans Nzoia Falcons 3 Nakuru City Queens 2

Kisumu All Starlets 2 Kayole Starlets 0 (walkover)