WPL: Vihiga Queens open three-point lead

Vihiga Queens head coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh believes they are on the right path to clinch the 2022/23 Kenya Women's Premier League title.

The three-time champions beat Wadadia Women 3-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to move three points clear at the top of the table.The club's top scorer Maureen Ater scored a brace as Anita Namata scored one goal.

They top the table with 49 points from 20 matches, with Gaspo Women in second place with 46 points with a game in hand.

Third placed Ulinzi Starlets are nine points behind Vihiga. Wadadia Women and Nakuru City Queens are fourth and fifth on the log with 33 and 32 points respectively from 19 matches.

Nyamuhnyamuh reckons that his side is in great form to fight for their fourth title this season.

"The league is very tight but we will keep on pushing and working hard in every game. I am confident that we will win all our remaining matches and win the title" said Nyamuhnyamuh.

The league leaders will miss the services of their dependable player Janet Moraa Bundi who received a red card against Wadadia.

"She is one of my key players in the team. I will find a way of replacing her with other strikers. She will be back when we face Gaspo in our final league match, which is the most important one," added Nyamuhnyamuh.

Moraa is the club's second best top scorer with eight goals., four behind Ater.

On Thursday, Gaspo Women will host Ulinzi Starlets at Gems Cambridge as they look to move level with Vihiga.

On the other hand, Zetech Sparks have every reason to smile after getting out of the relegation zone. They won 3-1 against Bunyore Starlets in Mumboha, Vihiga county on Sunday.

Zetech moved up to seventh place with 26 points. Bunyore are in eighth place with 25 points.