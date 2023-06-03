Kisii turns red as Raila attends Shabana match

It was pomp and colour during the National Super League match between leaders Shabana and visiting Kibera Black Stars at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

Thousands of sports enthusiasts from all walks of life made their way to the newly refurbished 12,000-capacity Gusii Stadium which was brought to a standstill following the arrival of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga.

Raila donated Sh500,000 to Shabana and Sh200,000 to Kibera Black Stars.

Kisii county government led by Governor Simba Arati waved gate charges to allow fans fill Gusii Stadium.

Fans throng Gusii Stadium for the National Super League match between Shabana and Kibera Black Stars on June 03, 2023. Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

Gates were opened as early as 10:00am to allow invited guests and residents to attend the much-awaited match.

Shabana fans donning the traditional red home jersey have filled the match venue to capacity as the home side looks to seal their automatic promotion slot.

Kibera Black Stars ended Shabana's nine-match unbeaten record on February 9 and the Glamour Boys will be out to exert revenge.

Shabana top NSL standings with 57 points, two ahead of Murang’a Seal who are ranked second.

With seven matches remaining to the end of the season, Shabana are determined to make grand return to the Premier League after more than a decade in the lower leagues.