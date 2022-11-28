FKF is broke, says Acting President Petra

Reinstated Football Kenya Federation (FKF) officials have said that the organisation is broke, and called for patience as they restore normalcy at the country’s football governing body.

FKF Deputy President Doris Petra, who is the acting FKF President, said they found empty coffers when they resumed office and it would take some time before they restore normalcy.

Speaking at Nembure Stadium on Sunday during the Embu County league finals, Petra said government interference led to withdrawal of funding by Fifa and other key sponsors.

“FKF is starting from point zero because all the partners that we had left because there was no activity. Fifa funding was stopped, so we are starting from a position of zero shillings. It is as if we are starting again but the structures and plans are there,” she said.

Marvelous FC beat Yanga FC 2-1 to emerge winners from the four sub counties.

She said FKF had started a countrywide talent search and dispatched a team of coaches to scout for them, but the programme was abandoned when they left office.

The programme, which was done in conjunction with select secondary schools, saw coaches go around the country scouting for talented players and attaching them to schools, where they would continue with studies and get good football coaching.

Petra said they had a partnership with key secondary schools that would identify talented boys and girls, and take them to the institutions where they would be trained as they studied.

Petra revealed that they had in 2019 trained teachers as coaches so as to handle talent development from grassroots, a move funded by Fifa.

“The 10-month disruption destroyed plans for scouting for talents among the youth. FKF was seeking to train young players in select schools because that is the source of talent,” she said.

FKF Central region representative Davis Chege said they would require at least 10 months to restore normalcy in football.