Harambee Stars coach Firat rings changes for Mali return leg

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has made four changes to his first eleven for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier return leg against Mali at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Firat, whose touchline debut ended in an embarrassing 5-0 loss to Mali last Thursday, has slotted Erick Ouma at right back with Joash Onyango dropping to the bench.

Boniface Muchiri profits from the changes to earn his first start in national team colours wide on the left while Abdallah Hassan starts on the opposite side.

Duke Abuya has been handed the number 10 role behind lone striker Michael Olunga.

Brian Bwire replaces Ian Otieno in goal where he will be shielded by Aboud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa and Joseph Okumu.

Richard Odada and Kenneth Muguna get their third consecutive starts in central midfield.

Kenya, who are third in Group "E" with two points, need a win to revive their qualifying campaign.

Mali sit top with seven points while Uganda are second with five. Rwanda are bottom with only one point.

Squad

Brian Bwire, Erick Ouma, Aboud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, Joseph Okumu, Richard Odada, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Abdalla Hassan, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Olunga (C)

Subs