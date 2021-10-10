Harambee Stars coach Firat rings changes for Mali return leg

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat during the team's training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Boniface Muchiri profits from the changes to earn his first start in national team colours wide on the left while Abdallah Hassan starts on the opposite side
  • Duke Abuya has been handed the number 10 role behind lone striker Michael Olunga
  • Brian Bwire replaces Ian Otieno in goal where he will be shielded by Aboud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa and Joseph Okumu

Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has made four changes to his first eleven for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier return leg against Mali at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday. 

