FKF unveil another betting firm as Harambee Stars partner

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players huddle during a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2021 on the eve of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Under the deal, the betting firm will boost Stars preparation for their remaining three Group E matches to a tune of Sh3 million.
  • Stars, who last Thursday lost 5-0 to Mali at Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco clash with the West African nation on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in the match’s return leg.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Saturday unveiled Mozzart Bet as the official Harambee Stars partner in the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.