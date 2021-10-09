FKF unveil another betting firm as Harambee Stars partner

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Saturday unveiled Mozzart Bet as the official Harambee Stars partner in the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Under the deal, the betting firm will boost Stars preparation for their remaining three Group E matches to a tune of Sh3 million.

Stars, who last Thursday lost 5-0 to Mali at Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco clash with the West African nation on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium in the match’s return leg.

Coach Engin Firat’s charges are third in the pool on two points, five below leaders Mali.

Uganda are second on five points, while Rwanda are last with one point.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa welcomed the partnership, saying it will go a long way in helping the team perform better in their remaining matches against Mali, Rwanda and Uganda.

“Thank you for believing in Kenyan football, and for believing in the Harambee Stars. We were able to send the team to Morocco comfortably and we thank you for that,” said Mwendwa at Nyayo National Stadium.

“We did not get the result we wanted in Agadir but I believe in this team, I know its potential and I am sure better results are on the way. We have a chance to make a statement in the remaining matches, and I am confident that we can get a positive result in the end if we give it all as a team.”

Mozzart Bet General Manager Sasa Kreneta said: “We believe in supporting Kenyan football. We have been working at grass root level but we have always wanted to work with the national team and this is our time.”

The partnership comes 18 days after FKF terminated their deal with Odibets citing “breach of contact” by the betting firm.

Apart from the Sh127 million three-year sponsorship for the lower tier leagues, the betting firm was also Harambee Stars motivational partner.