Harambee Stars tackle Mali in must-win match

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on October 9, 2021 on the eve of their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coach Firat apologises again and promises to make it up to Kenyan football fans
  • With the odds stacked against Kenya, they face an uphill task of undoing a 5-0 first leg drubbing

Under fire Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has promised Kenyans a better performance in today’s return leg of Group “E”, 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mali at Nyayo National Stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.