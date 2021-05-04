Ex-Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach lands new role

Former Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo was on Tuesday unveiled as head coach of Tanzanian Premier League side Biashara United on a two-year deal.

"The management of Biashara United has today officially introduced our new head coach Patrick Odhiambo," read a statement on the club website.

The former Sony Sugar tactician said his main objective is to ensure the team finishes in fourth position and build a formidable and competitive squad for next season.

Biashara United are currently fourth in the Vodacom Premier League table on 44 points after 28 matches. Simba SC tops the log on 61 points from 25 games.

Odhiambo will be filling the void left by former Kenyan international and Sony Sugar coach Francis Baraza, who led Biashara for the better part of the season, before joining another Tanzania side Kagera Sugar in March, 2021.

"I appreciate that I have this opportunity to coach this great club and my first time as a coach outside Kenya. Having impressed at Sony, won the league with Gor Mahia and learnt alot in my short stint with Kakamega Homeboyz, I will do my best to ensure this club does well and offer stiff competition to other teams," he told Nation Sport from Musoma, Tanzania.

"I believe I have enough experience to steer the team to greater heights," he added.