Ex-Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz assistant coach lands new role

By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • "I believe I have enough experience to steer the team to greater heights," he added.
  • The former Agrochemical tactician joined Gor Mahia in June 2019 and left in December 2020. In 2018, he led Sony Sugar to an impressive fifth place finish. 

Former Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo was on Tuesday unveiled as head coach of Tanzanian Premier League side Biashara United on a two-year deal.

