Caf: Only Nyayo Stadium fit to host World Cup qualifiers

Aerial view of Nyayo National Stadium that is set to be reopened after three years of renovations in this photo taken on September 25, 2020.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Other football matches that have been staged at the venue include Gor Mahia’s Caf Champions League matches against APR and CR Belouzidad and Confederation Cup contest against Napsa Stars.
  • Harambee Stars’ friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania in March were also staged at the venue. Harambee Stars are expected to start preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on May 27, two weeks after the resumption of FKF-PL league. 

Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi is the only venue that has been approved by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to host Kenya's Group E 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches. 

