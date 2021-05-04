Coaches contend with unfit players as league’s restart nears

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) club coaches and officials are scratching their heads over how to ensure their respective players attain full fitness by Wednesday next week when the competition is likely to resume.

Immediately after President Uhuru Kenyatta instructed Sports and Health ministries to come up with protocols to guide the resumption of sporting activities in the country last Saturday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa set May 12 as the tentative date for the competition’s resumption.

All local sporting activities were suspended on March 26 to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

But as of yesterday, a spot-check by Nation Sport revealed that almost all the teams playing in the FKF-PL had not resumed group training.

Most teams want the federation to give them more time to regroup and prepare for league matches. As of yesterday, league leaders Tusker, AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, Nzoia Sugar and Zoo FC had not resumed training.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma said most of his players travelled upcountry and the soonest that they can start group training is Wednesday.

“In my opinion, it is a very little time to prepare, considering that teams have been out for more than a month. Marshalling the players together and making them jell well requires time,” said Juma, whose side are ranked third on 29 points from 14 matches.

Tusker, who have played 16 matches lead with 36 points.

Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha said the short preparation time will likely affect their resurgence. Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura said the team will regroup todayto start training, while Tusker’s team manager George Opondo said they are still waiting for communication on when to resume group training.