Coaches contend with unfit players as league’s restart nears

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna receives his Covid-19 vaccination at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Zoo FC coach Herman Iswekha said the short preparation time will likely affect their resurgence. Nzoia Sugar goalkeeper trainer Peter Mwaura said the team will regroup todayto start training, while Tusker’s team manager George Opondo said they are still waiting for communication on when to resume group training. 
  • But Posta’s team manager John Terry said they are ready to continue with their resurgence in the league since the players have been  training individually at home.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) club coaches and officials are scratching their heads over how to ensure their respective players attain full fitness by Wednesday next week when the competition is likely to resume.

