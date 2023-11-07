D-Day for teams as Sakaja Super Cup group stages end

Sub County kings will be known on Wednesday and Thursday as the Sakaja Super Cup group stages action ends across different venues in the capital.

In the heart of Dagoretti North Sub County, match week five is poised to provide spectators with a football spectacle.

Action commences with three exciting encounters as Siesa FC host Saints FC while Boca Juniors battle Mzuka from 10am Both matches will be staegd at at Gatina Primary School grounds.

Costa Rica will take on Maranatha in another exciting clash.

In Kibra Sub County, Kibera Golden will face Mashimoni at Toi Primary School grounds, while Katwekera All-Stars welcome Upper Karen to the same venue. Sita Mbiliwill battle Uweza as Interbase lock horns with Laini Saba from 3pm.

Embakasi South Sub County

Boka Stars will renew rivalry with Reuben United FC at Vision grounds, as Corinthians host Legends at Reuben Grounds. Cyprus and Shofco Mukuru will also battle for a place in the knockouts while Kamongo FC clash with Sun City at Vision grounds.

In Ruaraka Sub County, Baba Dogo Babes go head-to-head with Ruaraka Sports at Drive-In Primary while Lucky Summer Warriors meet Mathare Lames at Baba Dogo grounds.

Korogocho Legends will battle Titans with Ajax Rock City squaring off against Korogocho United. Baba Dogo United will take on Lucky Summer All-Stars in the other match in the sub county.

Embakasi North round five matches will see Dandora Maono challenge Dandora Phase Two at Tom Mboya Primary, while Dandora Fulnesco face Dandora Derby at the same venue.

In Kariobangi, Dandora Mamba will visit Kariobangi Stars, while Kariobangi Sports confront Dandora Hotspurs.

Kamukunji Sub County

Shauri Moyo face Gikomba All Stars at Shauri Moyo grounds, while Usacli entertains Walalah at Kiambiu grounds. California Friends clash with Shauri Moyo United as Kiambiu United host Wenyeji FC.

Roysambu Sub County

Kahawa Pride welcomes Spanners FC, while Hebron entertain Kamiti FC at Mahiga grounds. Holy Mary will take on Three Touch at Githurai Pandpieri grounds.

Embakasi East Set for Fireworks

Embakasi East Sub County promises an electrifying atmosphere as Team Unfit plays against Westlife United, while Real Soweto Hope hosts Savannah Boda.

Langata Sub County

Under Water take on Zidisha FC at Strathmore A field, and Prisons hosts Mtaani FC at the Strathmore Zone B grounds. Basel will face Wilson FC, while Manyatta FC play Akiba.

South C United entertain Madaraka FC in the other fixture set for Wednesday.

On Thursday, Boosters play Fortune Kindren at Kayole Calvary, while Balistic hosts Big All Stars at Umama grounds in the Embakasi Central Sub County showdown.

Dagoretti South Sub County

Royal FC will face Ruthimitu, while Mainstream Academy take on B-13 FC at Riruta Stadium.

Mathare Sub County offers Pool FC versus Faith Homes at Depot grounds, New Mathare Youngsters against Imara FC, Mlango Kubwa up against Mathare ERC, and True Colours challenging Huruma Sports.

Westlands Sub County

UoN Red City host Kibagare Slums at Githooro Grounds, while Talent FC play Potters. Gachie Friends welcomes Patriots and Young City have a date with Gully Side FC.

In Kasarani, Clay City play Mwiki United at Muhuri Muchiri, Plan B take on Wolfsburg while Kamal face Maaji FC.

Action in Kibra will see Kisumu Ndogo clash with Makina All Stars while Shofco entertain AQSA FC at Toi Primary.

Quarter-finals on the horizon

With the group stage matches coming to a close, the sub-county quarter-finals are scheduled for the the weekend.

The Sakaja Super Cup, sponsored by the Sakaja Foundation in partnership with the Nairobi City County government and Football Kenya Federation, offers an enticing prize of Sh3 million for the winners, while the runners-up will pocket Sh2 million.