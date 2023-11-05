Sakaja Super Cup enters final round of group stage matches

It was action galore as the Sakaja Super Cup tournament entered match week four this weekend.

In Starehe Sub County, FC Lion were awarded three points after Pangani Youth failed to show up at Land mawe grounds.

In Zone B, Kawasaki FC beat Ngara Sportiff 3-1 with a brace from Gift Mumo in the eighth and 10th minutes before Celdrin Achwea added Kawasaki’s third on the 76th minute.

Related Sakaja Super Cup enters Round 2 with 81 matches lined up Football

Ngara Sportiff found their consolation goal courtesy of Stephen Kingori in the 58th Minute.

In Zone A matches, Korogez FC went down to Nairobi Holding FC by a solitary goal that was scored by Mwera Zablon in the 13th minute.

In Mathare Sub County, Mathare Hospital overcame True Colours by a solitary goal as Comrades defeated Lula FC 2-1. Huruma Youth lost 2-0 to neighbours Huruma Sports as Wakanda drubbed Marines 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller.

Savanna Boda settled to a one all draw with Team Unfit with goals from Sikundi Elvis for Savanna Boda in the 26th minute and Kevin Omondi for Team Unfit on 87 minutes in Embakasi East Sub County, Zone C.

In Zone A, Shinners All Stars played to a barren draw with Utawala Youth as Nairobi Legends and Soweto Hope drew 0-0 in their Zone C encounter.

Mike Billy struck in the 20 minute to put Youth Vision ahead before Santos Hotspur replied with a fine finish from Mukile Elijah in the 76th minute to end the Zone A match in a one all draw.

Muthengi Benson of Santos Hotspur and Okumu Omar Youth Vision were both sent off in the 53rd minute.

In Kasarani Sub County at the Muhuri Muchiri grounds, Kasarani Midhill granted Starmford a walk over after failing to turn up for their match on Saturday as Leventis and Ruai Sportive played to a barren draw at the same venue.

Kamulu drew 1-1 with Maili Saba while Made in the Streets beat Plan B via Haron Karanja's strike in the 80th minute making the difference.

In Roysambu Sub-County, 3Touch settled for a 1-1 draw with Hebron FC, City Sports drew 0-0 with Kisima FC.

Githurai All Stars overpowered Chapel Field FC 2-0.

Ghetto Sportive were handed a 2-0 defeat by Saints FC as Peter Kwendo and Paul Sakwa scored a goal apiece in the 21st and 70th minutes.

In Embakasi North Sub County matches, Kariobangi FC humiliated Dandora Indomitable 4-0.

Clever beat Shinners FC 2-1, Dandora Hotspurs punished Dandora Flamingo 6-1.

Embakasi Central Sub County, Iraki Foundation defeated Blue Sky 5-1 as Kayole South got a walk over after Matopeni United failed to turn up for the match.

Ballistic FC and Fortune FC battled to a goalless draw as Santos Hotspur Youth vision settled for a 1-1 draw.

Kayole United defeated Boosters 5-2 as City Foxes won 3-1 against Gateway in Dagoretti South Sub County.

Mseto saw off Uthiru Dreamers 2-0 as Faith Homes saw off Mathare ERC by a solitary goal.