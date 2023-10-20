Sakaja Super Cup enters Round 2 with 81 matches lined up

There will be no love lost when Kibra Sub County rivals Shofco FC and Kibera Golden face-off at Toi Primary School in the Sakaja Super Cup on Friday.

Kisumu Ndogo FC will battle Katwekera United on Sunday in the Kibra Sub County Sakaja Super Cup Round two matches at the same venue.

Action continues with this long weekend with a whooping 81 matches lined up in the match week two of the tournament.

Buoyed by their 2-0 win over rivals Hakati Sportiff, Jericho All-Stars FC will now be guests of Michezo Halisi Kenya at the Makongeni grounds as Elite Sports FC play Makadara Youth FC later in the same grounds in the Makdara Sub County showdown.

Pumwani Sports Club will host Yatch 009 FC at Shauri Moyo grounds in the competition in Kamukunji Sub County as Eastleigh South United play Kinyago United.

In Ruaraka, Ruaraka Sports FC will entertain Titans FC at Baba Dogo grounds as fans get treated to four matches with Babadogo Babes FC also battling Mathare Fllames.

Lucky summer Warriors FC will host Korogocho Legends FC at the same venue.

Babadogo United FC will be up against Mathare North United.

In Westlands Sub County, Kitisuru All Stars will host Royal FC at Githogoro grounds as Uthiru Vision FC entertain Leeds United FC at Kihumbuini grounds in Kangemi.

Makombora Bulls FC have a date with Riruta 105 FC at Riruta Stadium while Uthiru Dreamers will play host to Dagoretti Santos at the NC grounds in Dagoretti.

Kabiro Youth will be playing Saints FC at Kawangware Primary School grounds as FIFA Best entertain Ikulu FC at Gatina Primary School in Dagoretti North.

All 17 sub counties will have a total of eight matches on the cards during the three days of action as the group standings take shape.

The Sakaja Super Cup kicked off with action across Nairobi grounds as teams battle it out for their chance to advance.

The tournament is sponsored by the Sakaja Foundation in partnership with the Nairobi City County government and Football Kenya Federation.