CS Amina: Harambee Starlets still in contention for Awcon slot

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed insists Harambee Starlets will compete in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers against Uganda.

This is after reports emerged Friday night that the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had written to Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) withdrawing Harambee Starlets from the qualifiers.

An article posted on the official website of Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) on Friday 8pm stated that CAF had informed Uganda of their qualification following Kenya's withdrawal.

"We regret to inform you that we have just received a Kenya FA correspondence informing us on their withdrawal from Women AFCON-Morocco 2022,” CAF's communique to Fufa read in part.

However in a quick rejoinder, Amina has assured football stakeholders that Harambee Starlets will play Uganda in the qualifiers adding that FKF Caretaker Committee remains in charge of football in the country.

"We have learnt that there is a suspected fraudulent letter that was purportedly written to withdraw our heroins, Harambee Starlets, from the Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda. Anyone found to have been involved in any such attempt will be held fully accountable," read Amina's statement.

"The Ministry is doing everything possible to contact the relevant authorities at the Confederation of African Football and the world football body, Fifa. Harambee Starlets will continue with their preparations as we seek to correct this misrepresentation."

In November last year, Amina disbanded Nick Mwendwa's FKF following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds and appointed a Caretaker Committee led by Retired judge Aaron Ringera to take over running of football activities in the country.

It remains to be seen what action the government will take on former FKF officials after it emerged on Saturday that it's former FKF CEO Barry Otieno who wrote to CAF confirming Kenya's withdrawal from the Awcon qualifiers.

"Reference is made to the press statement released by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amb. Amina Mohammed on November 11, 2021, disbanding FKF and installing FKF caretaker committee and a secretariat to oversee all football activities in the country," read Otieno's letter to CAF dated January 20, 2021.

"In view of the above and taking into consideration the existing government directive taking over all football activities, the federation is unable to independently plan and successfully execute any international matches which include the upcoming Kenya vs Uganda AWCON 2022 qualifier matches scheduled to take place within the February 14 to February 23, Fifa window."

On Monday, FKF Caretaker Committee unveiled former Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah as the new Harambee Starlets coach, assisted by Benta Achieng and Anne Aluoch.

Starlets reported to camp at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday where they were expected to prepare for two weeks.

The first leg match was slated for February 13 in Kampala with the return leg planned for February 17 in Nairobi.

The winner of the two-leg contest between the East and Central Africa giants was to qualify for the African final in Morocco set for July 2 to 23.

The Kenya women’s team advanced to the second round after hammering poor South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate in their first round qualifier staged at the Nyayo National Stadium in October.

Uganda on the other hand beat Ethiopia 2-1 in post-match penalty kicks after the sides had locked 2-2 on aggregate.

The 2022 Awcon will also be used as the qualifiers for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

The top four teams will earn their place in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will proceed to the inter-confederation play-offs.