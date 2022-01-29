CS Amina: Harambee Starlets still in contention for Awcon slot

Harambee Starlets players train at Kasarani

Harambee Starlets players train at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on January 27, 2022 in preparation for the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • An article posted on the official website of Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) on Friday 8pm stated that CAF had informed Uganda of their qualification following Kenya's withdrawal
  • Amina has assured football stakeholders that Harambee Starlets will play Uganda in the qualifiers adding that FKF Caretaker Committee remains in charge of football in the country
  • It remains to be seen what action the government will take on former FKF officials after it emerged on Saturday that it's former FKF CEO Barry Otieno who wrote to CAF confirming Kenya's withdrawal from the Awcon qualifiers

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed insists Harambee Starlets will compete in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifiers against Uganda. 

