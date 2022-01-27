Harambee Starlets hit camp with eyes firmly on Awcon qualification

Alex Alumirah

New Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumirah gestures during his unveiling at Nyayo National Stadium on January 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Starlets will be in camp for the next two weeks as they fine tune for the first leg match with Uganda on February 13 in Kampala
  • The winner of the two-leg contest between the East and Central Africa giants will qualify for the African final in Morocco set for July 2 to 23
  • The Kenya women’s team advanced to the second round after hammering poor South Sudan 15-1 on aggregate in their first round qualifier staged at the Nyayo National Stadium in October

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets started training camp Thursday at Moi International Sports |Centre, Kasarani ahead of their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) second round qualifier against Uganda.

