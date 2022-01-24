Alex Alumirah appointed as Harambee Starlets coach

Former Vihiga Queens tactician Alex Alumirah has been appointed as the head coach of Kenya's women football team Harambee Starlets.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee chairman, Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera, said Alex's contract runs until the end of the mandate of the Committee.

"The recruitment process has been very transparent and competitive, and our new coach is Mr Alex Alumira," Ringera said during the presser at the Nyayo National Stadium Monday.

New Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumirah gestures during his unveiling at Nyayo National Stadium on January 24, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

He will be assisted by Benter Achieng and Ann Aluoch, while Martha Karimi will be the team manager.

The team goes into camp on Tuesday ahead of their crucial 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Uganda in February.

"It is a great honor and I look forward to guiding this team to the best of my ability, and with the full support of the FKF Caretaker Committee, we shall guide this team to AWCON qualification," Alumira said.

"I have a responsibility to develop a philosophy for the women's national football team and I will liaise with coaches to ensure that there is an elaborate plan for women's football, a plan for posterity." he added.