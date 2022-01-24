Alex Alumirah appointed as Harambee Starlets coach

Alex Alumirah

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee chairman, Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera (second left) poses for photo with new Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumirah (right) during his unveiling at Nyayo National Stadium on January 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He will be assisted by Benter Achieng and Ann Aluoch, while Martha Karimi will be the team manager.

Former Vihiga Queens tactician Alex Alumirah has been appointed as the head coach of Kenya's women football team Harambee Starlets.

