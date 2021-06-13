Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener

Players of Venezuela after their 3-1 win over Bolivia in their South American qualification match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Hernando Siles Olympic Stadium in La Paz on June 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Aizar Raldes | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Captain Tomas Rincon revealed on Instagram that he was one of them. "I deeply regret not being able to represent my country," he posted.
  • It was the latest bad news for the controversial, pandemic-battered South American championships, which kick off Sunday when Brazil play Venezuela in Brasilia.

Brasília

