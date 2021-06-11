The pandemic that canceled Copa America... in 1918

Brazil's Neymar and Paqueta celebrate

Brazil's Neymar (right) celebrates with teammate Lucas Paqueta after scoring a penalty against Ecuador during their South American qualification match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Jose Pinheiro Borda stadium, better known as Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Silvio Avila | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic did not spare Brazil, which was due to host the tournament.
  • A dangerous virus was wreaking havoc around the globe on its way to killing an estimated 50 million people in two years.
  • The Brazil of 1918 was already starting its love affair with football.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Underdogs dare Gor, Leopards in FKF Cup semis

  2. Rugby legend Benjamin Ayimba laid to rest

  3. AK hold anti-doping seminar in Eldoret

  4. Suns rout Nuggets as Sixers roll over Hawks

  5. 'Life goes on, it's just tennis,' says Nadal after French Open reign ends

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.