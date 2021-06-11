Relief as Supreme Court allows Brazil to host Copa America

Evaristo SA | AFP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro delivers a speech during the announcement of sponsorship of olympic sports team by the state bank Caixa Economica Federal at Planalto Palace on June 1, 2021. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that, if it depends on his government, his country will host the 2021 Copa America, in a bid to reduce uncertainty over the hosting of the world's oldest national team tournament.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has regularly defied expert advice on containing the pandemic, gave his blessing to host the tournament.
  • He welcomed the court's decision, and predicted Brazil would "massacre" Venezuela in the opening match.

Brasília, Brazil

